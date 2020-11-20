Liverpool vs Leicester City: Predicted Line-Up

After the poor run of form Leicester City had at the end of last season, if you had told Foxes fans that they would travel to the champions Liverpool, top of the table having had their best ever start to a Premier League season ever, they would have most probably have laughed in your face.

But that’s the case and Brendan Rodgers' side, who will go into this one with huge confidence of getting all three points at Anfield for the first time since May 2000, against a Jurgen Klopp side riddled with injuries.

On the other hand, Liverpool will be looking to make an outright club league record of going 64 home games unbeaten. Their previous run of 63 home games unbeaten was ended in January 1981 by none other than Leicester City.

Leicester City

With all the news recently being on Liverpool and their injury problems, people have forgotten about some of the major injuries Leicester have suffered over the past few months; and with Leicester currently sitting top of the pile, Brendan Rodgers and his backroom staff deserve huge praise and credit for getting the Foxes in the position they currently are.

They have been without Ricardo Pereira (ACL) since March, whilst Caglar Soyuncu (Abductor), Wilfred Ndidi (Abductor) and Timothy Castagne (Hamstring) have all missed large parts of the season already.

Embed from Getty Images

Foxes fans will be delighted to know that their injury problems are for the moment, slowly coming to an end and we may finally get to see a fully strength Leicester City side sooner rather than later.

Rodgers has confirmed that over the international break all four players have returned to training with the squad, and whilst Ndidi and Soyuncu are still a few weeks away, Castagne is fully fit to face Liverpool and Pereira will play a reserve game at some point over the next week.

Embed from Getty Images

Rodgers also confirmed that French Under-21s international Wesley Fofana is fit to play after missing fixtures for his country with a knee complaint.

Apart from that everyone who featured for their countries during the international break have returned to the east midlands unscathed.

Leicester Starting XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Liverpool

Whilst the Foxes are slowly coming out of their injury crisis, the Reds are going into one. Jurgen Klopp would have certainly wished the international break didn’t happen.

During the break, he lost defender Joe Gomez to a knee injury which has ruled him out for a significant part of the remainder of the season. He also lost captain Jordan Henderson who withdrew from the England squad with a hamstring injury. Star player Mo Salah has also been ruled out of the game against Leicester after returning two positive Covid-19 tests whilst away with Egypt.

Before the international break they had already lost defenders Virgil Van Dijk (ACL) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (Calf).

Embed from Getty Images

Andrew Robertson who appeared to have suffered a niggle to his hamstring whilst away with Scotland ,played the full 90 minutes in their 1-0 loss to Israel on Thursday so he appears to be fit for Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

Klopp will also be monitoring the fitness of Fabinho and Thiago who are both returning from injuries themselves.

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Jota, Fimino, Mane.

Prediction:

If there is a time to go to Anfield and come away with all three points it’s now. Leicester will go into this one desperate to show everyone they’re serious about staying in the top group of clubs in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool are still a quality side and even with their injury problems they still have scary attacking options and they’ll be keen to cause the Leicester back line problems.

With their defensive woes, expect Jamie Vardy to get a couple of chances and maybe grab a goal or two.

This has all the qualities to be an absolutely brilliant game and isn’t one to miss out on.

1-2 Leicester.