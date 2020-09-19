Leicester City vs Burnley preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Leicester City will look to follow up their impressive start to the Premier League campaign by winning their first home game of the season against Burnley.

The Foxes comfortably dispatched Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion 3-0 last Sunday, thanks to a debut goal from Timothy Castagne and two penalties from Jamie Vardy to give Leicester the perfect start.

Burnley on the other hand are in league action for the first time after their first game of the year was postponed due to Manchester City's European commitments - however they do come into the game off the back of a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield United in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

For Brendan Rodgers, there is welcome news after James Maddison will definitely be available for selection. The 23-year-old came off the bench in last Sunday's win but after training all week, could be considered from the start.

Jonny Evans meanwhile is unavailable as he serves the second of a three-game ban following his red card on the final day of last season. Filip Benkovic is still out injured as well as Ricardo Pereira who is still some weeks away from full recovery.

Wes Morgan is also likely to not be fit enough to play a part at the King Power Stadium.

Sean Dyche will be hoping that prized asset James Tarkowski will be fit enough to play as he tries to overcome a minor toe injury.

The England international - who has been linked with a move to Leicester - will definitely not be joined by defensive partner and former Foxes loanee Ben Mee who is ruled out.

Burnley will also have no Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson who are also restricted to watching from the sidelines.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Castagne, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Justin; Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Vardy, Perez.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Previous meeting

The last encounter between the two sides saw Burnley come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Turf Moor back in January.

Harvey Barnes gave the East Midlanders the lead initially just after the half-hour mark, where an individual solo run resulted in a tidy finish.

Former Leicester striker Chris Wood found an equaliser for the Clarets early into the second-half before last season's golden boot winner Vardy had his penalty saved by Nick Pope.

The hosts would then claim all three points with a stunning effort from Ashley Westwood with only 11 minutes left to play condemning the Foxes to a fourth league defeat in six games.

Embed from Getty Images

Ones to watch

Youri Tielemans was one of the star performers for Leicester last weekend and could be instrumental if Leicester are able to break through a stubborn Burnley defence.

The Belgian midfielder scored the winner when the two sides met at the King Power Stadium last season and despite still only being 23, is one of the most experienced players in the Leicester ranks, with other 300 career appearances to his name already.

Dwight McNeil of Burnley is one of the most talked about names in Sean Dyche's side and with good reason too.

The England Under-21 international has been touted with a move to Leicester numerous times over the course of the summer. McNeil created the most chances (55) for Burnley last season and could be pivotal if his side are to leave Leicester with three points.

Embed from Getty Images

Pre-Match Thoughts

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a huge admirer of Burnley and when speaking to www.LeicestershireLive.co.uk on Friday, believes they don't get the credit they deserve.

"I’ve got huge respect for Sean and Burnley and what they’ve done," said the Foxes boss.

"Analysing their games, they actually don’t get the respect for the football they play. They’re really, really talented players, super organised with a really good balance between attacking and defending and they have some very gifted technical players. Sean has made them that type of team and they’ve consolidated their place in the Premier League and had some great finishes."

Despite the number of injuries to first-team players, Clarets boss Sean Dyche is still upbeat about his side's chances of starting their season off with a win.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Dyche said: “We plan on winning down there.

"We want that winning mentality, it’s not an easy thing, especially going to these clubs, but that is our expectation – to go in there with a winning thought, and I think we do that well.”

How to Watch

The game is available to watch on BBC One on Sunday 20th September and kicks off at 19:00.