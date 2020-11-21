Memorable Match: Liverpool 0-2 Leicester City- Martin O'Neill's Foxes prove too much for Liverpool

Leicester City travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon to face Liverpool as the Foxes aim to regain the top spot in the Premier League.

Leicester have won six games in a row in all competitions since defeat to Aston Villa in October and Brendan Rodgers’ side will be aiming to make it seven with a victory against last season’s champions. It will be tough to predict a winner with both sides having plenty of key absences heading into the game.

For any team, Anfield is considered to be one of the toughest places to go and bring home the points. The story is no different for the Foxes who have to look back 20 years to find their latest victory away to Liverpool.

Cottee fast out of the blocks

Martin O’Neill’s Leicester started superbly at Anfield as they looked to continue their good form in the final few games of the 1999/2000 season.

Only two minutes in, Leicester had the lead. Dietmar Hamann gave the ball away to Neil Lennon who pounced onto the loose ball and charged forward. Lennon played through Tony Cottee with a lobbed pass and Cottee brilliantly volleyed past Sander Westerveld in the Liverpool net.

Foxes strike early once again in second half

After taking their 1-0 lead into halftime, the Foxes came out fighting once again and doubled their lead four minutes into the second half.

Muzzy Izzet whipped in a dangerous corner which was deflected all the way through to Phil Gilchrist who headed easily past the forlorn Westerveld.

The home side attempted to push for a way back into the game but chances for Michael Owen and Jamie Redknapp were thwarted by goalkeeper Pegguy Arphexad. The Reds failed to get a goal and Leicester would come away victorious, continuing their good end to the season, and placing them in ninth with two games left of the campaign.

Liverpool troubles

Liverpool had been expecting an easy finish inside the Champions League places ahead of the season, but they hit an extremely poor run of form.

Gerard Houlier’s side were leaking goals and results were slipping away, leading to hopes of playing with Europe’s elite disappearing. After being outplayed by the Foxes a week after losing to Chelsea, the UEFA Cup was seen as a more realistic target.

However, Houlier managed to get his team over the line and they would reach their expected target at the end of the season.