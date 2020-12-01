Nottingham Forest vs Watford preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 21st place, losing their last game 1-0 against Swansea City at the City Ground with Connor Roberts scoring the only goal for Steve Coopers' Swans.

Watford are in third, one point off the automatic promotion places after an emphatic 4-1 victory against Preston North End at Vicarage Road, with Domingos Quina, Troy Deeney, Nathaniel Chalobah and João Pedro grabbing the goals.

Team news

Jack Colback was forced off through injury against Swansea on Sunday, meaning Chris Hughton will most likely be without the defensive midfielder on Wednesday.

Andre Gray limped off with a hamstring problem against Preston, and is facing an investigation from Watford after appearing to break lockdown rules for a second time by playing poker with a group of friends in his home on Saturday.

Predicted lineups

Nottingham Forest:

Samba; Christie, McKenna, Figueiredo, Ribeiro, Yates, Arter, Knockaert, Lolley, Ameobi, Taylor.

Watford:

Foster; Ngakia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Sarr, Garner, Chalobah, Quina; Deeney, Pedro.

Ones to watch

Nottingham Forest: Harry Arter

Arter was brought in during the summer and the defensive midfielder adds experience to the Forest squad which is much needed at this given time, with Forest losing their last three league games.

Arter has gained promotion from the Championship on more than one occasion, and his experience in the division will come in handy against a creative Watford side who have hit the ground running so far this season. With the absence of Colback, Arter becomes even more important to Forest and Chris Hughton will depend on Arter to add stability in the midfield in order to pick up a result.

Watford: Troy Deeney

The striker was absent for Watford's first ten games of the season through injury but has since returned, scoring his first goal of the season in his last game against Preston.

Deeney has made 373 appearances for Watford over ten years at the club, a Watford legend in many supporters eyes and if the 'Hornets' are to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Deeney will play a pivotal role. A leader on and off the pitch, Watford boss Vladimir Ivić knows the importance of Deeney and will look to the striker in times of need, such as this time where Andre Gray will be absent and Deeney will play alongside 19-year old, João Pedro.

Previous meetings

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in an FA Cup Fourth Round tie 2016, with Watford coming out 1-0 winners, with Odion Ighalo scoring the games only goal.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch at 7.45pm on Wednesday on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

Managers thoughts

These two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with Nottingham Forest fourth from bottom and Watford third from top.

Nottingham Forest boss, Chris Hughton feels his side can get a result, saying:

'You can't argue with the league table, but I am around a group of players that feel we should be doing better than we are doing in regards to results. It is only us as a group of staff and a group of players that can put that right."

Watford boss Vladimir Ivić discussed the current state of his team, he said:

”Our target is to play better, to play every game like this and to improve some details during the game. Where you have, every three or four days, a game, you need to take care about the lot of things. It's not just the games. When you have a lot of injured players, who came after long periods, and you need to be smart with how to use them."