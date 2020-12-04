Millwall vs Derby County preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Millwall are looking to break their winless run this weekend as they look for their first win in eight games when they welcome hapless Derby County to the Den.

Gary Rowett's side are coming into this game off the back of a late 2-1 loss away at Blackburn Rovers and this may well give his side the chip on the shoulder they needed to find that much needed win.

Derby on the other hand are still managerless and without a win in their last 11 games as they currently sit rock bottom of the Championship and already five points adrift of safety. Interim manager Wayne Rooney will be hoping his side can find that first win since his winner against Norwich City away 12 games ago.

Rowett may call upon striker Matt Smith for the game on Saturday to give his side a bit more physicality up front while midfielder Ryan Leonard may also make a return into the Lions' midfield.

Derby will continue to monitor Krystian Bielik who could be in line to start back to back games with Jordon Ibe also potentially making his way into the 18-man squad.

Predicted lineups

Millwall (3-4-3): Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Pearce, M.Wallace; Romeo, Woods, Leonard, Malone; J.Wallace, Smith, Bradshaw

Derby (4-3-3): Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan; Bielik, Bird, Knight; Holmes, Lawrence; Kazim-Richards

For the home side, winger Jed Wallace will be one to watch, his directness and ability to score as well as find a player in the box is one of the best in the Championship. Wallace is no doubt the home side's most threatening player and young full-back Lee Buchanan will have his hands full trying to keep him quiet.

For Derby, the one to watch will be Colin Kazim-Richards. The big striker has recently forced his way into the side and has picked up an assist as well as finding his first goal in the week against Coventry City. The forward has given the Rams a base and is somebody that can hold the ball up to help create attacks as well as possessing great work rate.

The last meeting between these two came in the first game after the first lockdown as teenager Louie Sibley ran riot in a 3-2 win for Derby.

Millwall opened the scoring through Matt Smith but Sibley took the game by the scruff of the neck as he scored a variety of goals on his first Rams start and put his side into a 3-1 lead.

Millwall did get one back with the last kick of the game through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson but it would be nothing more than a consolation as they away side ran out 3-2 winners.

Rowett is hoping his side can make it difficult for his former side when they welcome them on Saturday...

“It’s been a strange period for them – Cocu going and then the three or four coaches being in charge. It’s always quite difficult when a manager leaves, you can do short term but at some point you need some clarity – every club is the same" Rowett told London News Online.

“If Wayne Rooney is going to be the manager then make Wayne Rooney the manager and everyone can crack on. If someone else is going to be the manager then it is what it is.

“What I would say is they’ve got some very good players in the squad, good young players as well. Essentially they are a team at some point that are going to start getting some results together.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure that is not this weekend. We need to try and make it a very difficult afternoon for them.

“They are one of my former clubs but it’s not for me to judge their situation and why they are in that situation.”

Rooney is expecting a difficult game for his side but is looking forward to having fans back in the stadium.

“It will be a difficult game, I think certainly Millwall away is a tough game anyway and fans are back in the stadium too, which I think will be great for everyone to have fans in" Rooney told RamsTV.

“Millwall are a little bit different to last year; they were a bit more direct before and I think now they have mixed it up a little bit; they can go direct or they try and play as well.

“It is a game we will prepare for and we will be ready.”