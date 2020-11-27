Norwich City vs Coventry City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Norwich City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 against a Coventry City side, who have concede more goals than any other Championship side this season.

The Canaries have recovered brilliantly from last season's post-lockdown Premier League form that saw the club relegated with a number of games to spare.

The Sky Blues sit 21st in the division, but have picked up four points from the last two games without conceding.

Team news

The hosts are expected to be without Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, after he was taken off just before half-time during the week. As a result of the Dutchman's injury, 36-year-old goal keeper Michael McGovern is set to make his first start of the campaign.

Additionally, The Canaries will be without Emi Buendia, after the Argentine saw red in their 3-2 victory at Stoke City.

Similar to their hosts, Coventry will be without their first choice keeper also. Ben Wilson is expected to take the place of Mark Marosi this weekend, due to the Slovakian fracturing his cheekbone during Wednesday night's 1-0 victory against Cardiff City.

Predicted lineups

Norwich: McGovern; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Sorensen; Skipp, Rupp; Placheta, Stiepermann, Martin; Stiepermann

Coventry: Wilson; Dabo, Hyam, McFadzean, Giles; Sheaf, Kelly; O'Hare, Hamer, Shipley; Walker

Ones to watch

After managing just a single goal in his first six games, Teemu Pukki is once again proving himself in England's second tier. The Finnish international has now scored five in his last five, However, he will not be fit to play come Saturday.

One player that has been very impressive for The Canaries thus far, is Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp. The central midfielder is a class act in possession and works tirelessly for his team week in week out.

Coventry summer signing Tyler Walker has had to wait a long time for hist first run of fixtures in the starting lineup and it is safe to say he is already repaying his manager's faith in him.

He has scored two goals in the three starts he has made thus far, including a second half winner against Cardiff during the week.

Previous meetings

The pair last met in league action almost 10 years ago. Norwich came out as 2-1 winners in the fixture at the Ricoh arena, but The Canaries were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Richard Keogh opened the scoring for the visitors, before Grant Holt equalised just two minutes later. Daniel Pacheco then put Norwich into a 2-1 lead, but then Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled the game once more, and was the concluding strike of four goals in the space of 10 minutes.

It was the final game of the 2020/21 season, in a season where Norwich were promoted to the Premier League.

Kick off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 3:00 BST on Saturday and will be available to purchase via the respective clubs' iFollow system.

Manager's thoughts

Daniel Farke spoke about the increasingly congested injury list and how difficult it is for the club at the moment in that respect:

"To play without the best striker, best keeper and the most creative winger in the league is difficult but it is still possible to win. You can just concentrate on what you can influence.

"I trust my whole lads and you need each and every player during a whole season and these lads have to shine tomorrow and I am hopeful that they can do that. I back my players and I trust them."

Coventry boss Mark Robins is happy going into Saturday's match and would like to once again put in a good performance:

"They are sitting top of the league at the moment and just come down from the Premier League, they have a squad full of quality so it’s a game we look forward too; on the back of the other night we were really good and showed really good determination and some real good quality, the goal was outstanding." He said.

“On the back of a really good few days for us we go into another game with another challenge.

“The game the other day we knew was going to be a tight game and the two clean sheets at home have been a really big plus for us and the players confidence, it was really important."