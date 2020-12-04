Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Top-of-the-table Norwich City will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they welcome a Sheffield Wednesday side who are winless in five to Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Luton Town on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road in only their third defeat of the season, however, results around them fell kindly, meaning they were able to retain top spot for the third game running.

The Owls have gone five games without a win, though, have only lost one of those fixtures over that period.

Wednesday are four points from safety and need to start picking up wins under Tony Pulis, who has overseen four games so far as the Owls boss. Three points on Saturday could lift the South Yorkshire side into 22nd in the EFL Championship.

This fixture will potentially see a crowd of 2,000 fans return to Carrow Road for the first time since their opening home game of the season against Preston North End, where a thousand fans were welcomed as part of the trial runs in September.



Norwich will be encouraged by the fact that they have not lost to Sheffield Wednesday at home since 2009, winning two and drawing two from their four meetings since.

Team news

Both sides have been hampered heavily by injuries this campaign.

The Canaries will be boosted by the return of top scorer Teemu Pukki, who has missed the last two fixtures with an injury.

Norwich have 11 first-team players out with injury, including key figures in Tim Krul, Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill.

Wednesday have collected five red cards in the last nine games. 19-year-old Liam Shaw serves the first of a three-match ban after being sent off for a rash challenge, 30 minutes into their draw with Reading FC, but the Owls welcome back Josh Windass after his suspension.



Massimo Luongo also misses this match after accumulating five yellow cards, triggering an automatic one-match ban.

On the injury front, Sheffield Wednesday will be without Jack Marriott, Aden Flint and Keiren Westwood for the trip to Carrow Road.

Chey Dunkley remains a doubt, though, he has made a return to training but is carefully being eased into the first-team picture after a double leg-break sustained in February.

Wednesday will also be hoping that Barry Bannan will be fit enough for Saturday after being forced off on Wednesday night – he is being assessed before the game against Norwich.

Predicted Line-ups

Sheffield Wednesday (4-5-1): Wildsmith; Palmer, Iorfa, Börner, Penney; Harris, Paterson, Pelupessy, Brown, Reach; Windass

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Sorensen; Tettey, Skipp; Buendia, Stiepermann, Placheta; Pukki

Form Guide

Norwich suffered their third league defeat of the season with a 3-1 loss at the hands of Luton on Wednesday night.

The Hatters took an early lead through George Moncur, but Norwich equalised through Emi Buendia’s penalty just four minutes later.

Luton regained the lead on 22 minutes through Matty Pearson before James Collins ensured that all three points would stay at Kenilworth Road with a strike late on.

Before Wednesday’s defeat, Norwich went on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning seven of those fixtures.



Sheffield Wednesday have won just once in their last 10 games and sit 23rd in the Championship after 15 outings.

The Pulis era began with a 1-0 defeat to Preston before Wednesday registered three-successive draws against Swansea City, Stoke City and Reading.

Their last game against the Royals saw them take the lead through Callum Paterson, who headed home his second goal of the campaign, after 12 minutes.

However, the red card shown to Shaw after half-an-hour saw a momentum switch, with Reading equalising through former Owls forward Lucas Joao on the stroke of the break.

Wednesday dug in deep to earn a point, though, Reading will have felt very hard done by after being denied four possible penalties in the second period.

Ones to watch

Norwich City – Teemu Pukki

The return of seven-goal forward Pukki will be massively welcomed by Norwich, after missing his attacking prowess in the two games that he was absent for – which saw Norwich draw with Coventry City and lose to Luton, scoring only twice across those two games with both goals coming from spot-kicks.

The Finnish forward is the Canaries’ biggest threat, taking 2.7 shots per game. He also drives the side upfield, making 1.5 dribbles per game when on the ball. Pukki is also excellent off it, making significant runs in behind and his movement often disrupts a team’s defensive shape.



Sheffield Wednesday – Dominic Iorfa

The Owls were boosted with the return of Dominic Iorfa on Wednesday night, playing 45 minutes as a second-half substitute to help Wednesday earn a point against the Royals.

Iorfa’s importance to the Owls is clear to see, with Wednesday losing just twice in the defender’s nine appearances this season, winning only once in the eight games he missed through injury.

Iorfa makes an average of 1.1 tackles per game, as well as 2 interceptions and 2.1 clearances per game, proving to be a prominent figure in the Wednesday backline. He possesses great strength, and he reads play well. He will need to be on top form to keep the prolific Pukki quiet.

Last time they met

It was a thrilling night when these two sides last met at Carrow Road in April 2019.

Marco Stiepermann opened the scoring after 22 minutes, firing home from Onel Hernandez’s cut-back.

However, that opener was cancelled out by a sublime finish from Fernando Forestieri, who shrugged off his marker before rifling home a 30-yard stunner past a hapless Krul in goal.



The Owls controversially went ahead in the second half, with Steven Fletcher appearing to have handled the ball as it went in, but the referee gave nothing, and the goal stood.

Norwich pressed Wednesday and got their equaliser when Mario Vrancic drew a foul from Marco Matias on the edge of the area. Vrancic stepped up and curled the free-kick past Cameron Dawson in the 97th minute to rescue a point towards the Championship title.

What the managers have said

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke is looking forward to seeing 2,000 fans at Carrow Road on Saturday.

“Tomorrow will be the first step back to normality,” he said, speaking in his pre-match press conference.

“Our pilot project, with 1,000 fans, worked well with the safety and the atmosphere.

“We're looking forward to the stadium being full again. In these strange times, it's an encouraging sign.

“I hope the 2,000 at Carrow Road are loud and noisy, showing the yellow flag and helping us in our difficult injury situation.

“It's a bit easier in a smaller ground to have an influence, so that says a lot about the task our 2,000 supporters have. They have a big responsibility to bring the noise of 30 or 40,000. I hope they scream and cheer a bit louder to have the influence.

“I'm looking forward to meeting Tony Pulis again; he has so much experience and knowledge. He behaves with dignity and pride. The fire is still burning, and you can see that on the touchline.

“Since he took over, they've conceded under one goal on average per game.

“It's always difficult to beat his teams, so it will be complicated, but we have confidence we'll find a way.”



Tony Pulis believes it will be a challenging tie against a tough side.

“I like Daniel [Farke]. He has done a smashing job there," said Pulis, speaking to the club's website.

“He is a very understated person. The time I have spent with him I have found him to be interesting and a good man.

“He’s at a very good club. Norwich are a very well-run club. Delia [Smith] has been there for years and years and they run it properly.

“It will be a tough test for us. They have still got lots of players who they brought in to play in the Premier League.

“We will go there and hopefully do what we have done in the last four games and make sure everyone understands their role within the team and gives their best until we maybe get an opportunity in three or four weeks to bring in one or two players that will help give us that little bit more output that we need.”

Where to watch

The match is available on ‘iFollow’ through Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those in the United Kingdom.