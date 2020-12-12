Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Spoils shared in the derby

Manchester United and Manchester City were forced to settle for a point in their Premier League meeting on Saturday night.

Neither side gambled and seemed to accept the singular point as the match went on.

The big question before the game was if Paul Pogba was going to make an appearance after his agents comments in the build-up to the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusted his midfielder to put in a performance when he needed him most, he alongside his team-mates were irrelevant.

Pep Guardiola was without Sergio Aguero and City missed their all-time top goal-scorer as they lacked that cutting edge.

Story of the match

The opening 30 minutes of the encounter was shy of any excitement, both sides eased themselves into the fixture with the odd half-chance presenting itself.

Riyad Mahrez found space down the right-flank where his effort rebounded off David de Gea and into the path of Kevin De Bruyne. Fortunately for the United defence, De Bruyne's strike was well over the bar.

It was all level at the interval after a dire first-half of football.

Marcus Rashford was brought down in the box after two minutes into the second-half by Kyle Walker, the referee awarded a penalty but VAR ruled it out after Rashford was offside in the build-up.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutions were made but little came from either side as both remained conservative and cautious of suffering a defeat.

United have still only managed to pickup one victory at Old Trafford this season which came against West Bromwich Albion.

Despite the points being shared, United remain above City in the league but only by the singular point.

Up next

United face a mid-week trip to Bramall Lane where they will be expected to pick up three points and continue their impressive away form.

As for City, Guardiola and his side return to the Etihad on Tuesday night where they face West Brom.