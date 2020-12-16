Key Quotes: Hasenhuttl looks ahead to Arsenal clash

Embed from Getty Images

Southampton will seek to experience the summit of the Premier League for the second time this season, albeit only for a couple of hours. Saints will see this game against Arsenal as a big opportunity to continue their brilliant run of form.

A run of one loss from Southampton’s last 10 games will encourage Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side to believe that they can take all three points home from the Emirates Stadium.

On the Arsenal challenge

Hasenhuttl has stated that Arsenal are not to be underestimated and still have a lot of quality within the squad. However, the south coast club will be eager to continue their fine run of form and take another three points on the road.

“We always want to be active and we had massive sprints to do. You have to stress the opponent, but against a top-six team you must defend like a committed unit as they have so much quality.”

“I don’t think anyone expects that we go there and dominate, it would be stupid to think it. I don’t feel the favourites. We can use that we haven’t won there for 33 years. The mentality must be that we are convinced with what we are doing.”

Hasenhuttl on Arsenal’s form

Mikel Arteta’s side have massively struggled to get any sort of form going this season. Arsenal sit in the bottom half of the table in 15th. Scoring goals has become a real problem for the north London club with their talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals drying up. The last time the striker netted from open play was back in the first game of the season against Fulham on the 12th of September. Arsenal have never lost five consecutive home games at the Emirates, Arteta wouldn’t have expected to set these sort of records when he was appointed last year.

“You can’t take a stat to know how easy or difficult it is. Even if we are above them in the table, we can’t feel we are real favourites for this game. They are a good side, but perhaps they have been missing scoring goals.”

Nathan Redmond’s involvement

Nathan Redmond scored his first goal of the season last Sunday to kick start what has been a drab start of the campaign for Southampton’s number 11. Redmond will be knocking on the door for a spot in the starting 11 today, and with congested fixtures coming up Redmond could be a viable option to start and cause Arsenal’s defense more woes.

“He (Redmond) gives us a fantastic option and we have four good tens to choose from. We will look at how good these guys are then decide.”

Southampton’s atrocious record at the Emirates

Saints have never come out on top at the Emirates. However, the balance has tipped towards Southampton getting all three points tonight considering the form both teams are on.

“I remember the last game and we should have won 3-1 or 4-1, but we drew. They played well yesterday and should have been able to win the game, but we all know it is tough to win there. We will go there and try to do the best.”