Luton Town vs AFC Bournemouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Luton Town have proved to be difficult opposition in recent weeks. The Bedfordshire side comfortable beat Norwich City 3-1 a couple of weeks ago and most recently recorded a 3-0 win over a Preston North End side, who at the time, were the league's best travellers.

However, The Cherries sit in second and are one the division's most in-form sides, recording six wins in their nine games, and scoring 23 times in the process.

The game on Saturday will Graeme Jones return to Kenilworth Road for the first time since leaving The Hatters mid-lockdown.

Team news

Glen Rea picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Luton's 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough midweek and will subsequently miss Saturday's encounter.

James Bree and Simon Sluga are also nearing full fitness, but it seems unliekly that they will be ready for the visit of Bournemouth.

For Bournemouth, Josh King will be available for selection, a big boost for Jason Tindall, but it will be difficult to integrate him into a side that are scoring for fun.

Jack Stacey is still recovering from a knee injury that was picked up last month. The full-back will be gutted to miss returning to the club where he gained two promotions in consecutive years.

Predicted lineups

Luton:

Shea; Cranie, Lockyer, Pearson, Bradley, Potts; Morrell, Dewsbury-Hall, Mpanzu; Collins, Moncur.

Bournemouth:

Begovic; Smith, S. Cook, Simpson, Kelly; Billing, L. Cook, Lerma; Brooks, Solanke, Stanislas.

Ones to watch

For the hosts, James Collins has been in good form on home soil of late. He followed up a goal against Norwich with an expertly taken hat trick against Preston last Saturday and will be looking to improve upon that on Saturday. The Irishman is a very clever player who earns himself space with intricate movement and will not give the Bournemouth defence a moment's peace.

From a Cherries view, Dominic Solanke is a man who is very much in-form. The former Liverpool man has adapted to the Championship brilliantly and has now scored seven in his last eight. As well as clicking with his surrounding forwards, he has an excellent ability to hold the ball up and create himself, whilst also showing a deadly side from a goal scoring perspective.

Previous meetings

The pair met in last season's FA Cup third round, with Bournemouth eventually running away as 4-0 winners. Three second-half goals killed the game off and deservedly sent The Cherries into a tie against Arsenal.

Prior to that, they last met in League Two during the 2008/09 season, in a campaign where Luton were docked 30 points and Bournemouth 17. The Hatters were eventually relegated that season, with The Cherries staying up, and both ties ended as draws.

Kick off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 3:00pm BST and is available to purchase on the Luton's iFollow service or Bournemouth's AFCBTV platform.

Luton fans click here:

Bournemouth fans click here: