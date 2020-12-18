The key quotes from Pep Guardiola's press conference ahead of clash with Southampton

Pep Guardiola addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of his side's away trip to Southampton on Saturday.

Below are his top quotes from the press conference.

The lack of goals is not an issue because City will 'create more'

In City's last two fixtures, they have managed just the singular goal. Guardiola was asked about if he fears that could be an issue and if he needs to bring a striker in: "Everyone can score. Absolutely not (bring in a new striker). Sergio could not play much and Gabriel has incredible numbers of minutes and goals since he came here, he is one of the best in history. We took 13 corners last game so everyone can score goals. The way we defend depends on the strikers and the same happens up front. The strikers have more responsibility but everyone is involved to try to win games."

More on City's goal draught: "The only thing is to insist, be positive and one day it will break. Be aggressive, put more players there and when we are able to score goals and win games the confidence will be back but the reality is comparing the 40 goals we scored in the year we won the first PL, 36 the next year and 35 the year after," Pep said.

"This year we have 18 so in the previous seasons we were there really well and we have to score more. Last season we scored more goals than the champions. We conceded too much but we have to score more, everybody knows it but it doesn't depend on one specific player. Everyone can score, it depends on the mentality and the desire.

"Of course. We have to play better. We create chances and we can play better. We were not able to do some principles perfectly lately and we have to come back on this. It is not just the responsibility of the strikers. They know they have to score, everybody knows it but everybody is involved to create more clear chances. This is all we can do," Guardiola said.

Team news on Aguero and De Bruyne

Sergio Aguero came off the bench on Tuesday evening in City's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion. Pep was asked if he would start: "After the game he could not train. Yesterday he didn't train. Today he trained and trained really well but I don't know how many minutes [he can play tomorrow]. It wasn't anything about the knee but it was another position. Today he trained."

With fixtures coming thick and fast, Guardiola discussed the possibility of resting Kevin De Bruyne: "No, he is so important for us that he won't rest. He rested in the Champions League previously and right now we need him."

Manchester remain in tier 3 and are without fans

Despite the match tomorrow at St Mary's having 2000 fans allowed in, Guardiola believes it is not an unfair advantage and is just happy to have fans back in some capacity: "The government decided this, I have nothing more to add. I wait for them to make good decisions for society. If they believe they can do it, I am happy. If they believe we cannot have fans for the welfare of everyone, that is welcome."