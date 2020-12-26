The key quotes from Pep Guardiola's pre-Newcastle United press conference

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained that with better performances will come goals, ahead of their clash with Newcastle United this evening.

City host the Magpies off the back of a 4-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Cup. Guardiola says his team need to readjust and refresh their principles against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.

Re-Adjustment

Manchester City sit eighth in the Premier League standings and are eight points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

After what has been a difficult start to this season’s top-flight campaign, Guardiola highlighted a confident team mentality.

"There is no doubt about the mentality,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes we need to refresh our principles."

"There are things you have to readjust and sometimes you need more time than expected. That is the challenge.

“We won an incredibly tough game against Southampton and now the next one is Newcastle. We'll see our level game by game."

Goals, goals, goals

Manchester City have only scored five goals in their last four games. This is in contrast to Liverpool’s last four games, in which the Reds have netted 14 times.

Guardiola emphasised the importance of finding the back of the net.

“We are still far away from the top of the league, but we know what we have to do. We have to win games,” Guardiola said.

“The goals don’t come as a present from Santa Claus, they come from your performance.

“We have to play better. That’s what we have to do. That’s what we have to look at improving.

“We still have a good team spirit and many things can happen.”

Fantastic Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden scored the third of four goals against Arsenal mid-week. Guardiola was full of praise for the 20-year-old.

“He is one of the most incredible players I have seen at that age. He is so good,” the boss said.

“We are in love with this guy.

“I was at Barcelona with the academy and there were incredible players like Phil. They made a long career and they had the mentality that Phil has.

“How many goals can Phil score? A lot. He has an incredible tempo in front of the goalkeeper.

“He has something the others don’t have.

“The important thing is his desire and his commitment. He is a joy to watch in the training sessions and in the games. This is the most important thing.”

Guardiola added:

“Phil has incredible energy and he wants to prove to the world how important he is.

“He plays football in the same rhythm, but sometimes football must be played in different rhythms and he has to understand this. But that comes with experience. We will be incredibly patient.

“It is not easy for a young player to rise like he has in this club.

“I know we can trust him and rely on him all the time.”