Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers salvaged a point at home to Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a late Romain Saiss header.

Nobody likes conceding goals, but it feels much worse when they happen in the first minute. Entire game plans can be thrown out the window, with the team at a disadvantage before most of them have even touched the ball.

Nonetheless, Wolves continued to battle and earned a draw, which was more than what they deserved.

Let us see how the players fared in the player ratings.

A generally solid defensive display overall

Rui Patricio 6/10: Goalkeepers are always tricky to score, as they may not do anything for 90 minutes and then produce a fantastic save that wins the game for their team. Unfortunately for Patricio, the opposite came in the first minute.

It was slightly poor positioning from the veteran, but perhaps understandable with the number of players obstructing his view. Aside from that, it was a quiet and easy game for him, but keepers are judged on those few moments they play a part and the goal put a frown on his performance.

Nelson Semedo 6.5/10: The 27-year-old was rock solid and made forward runs with great purpose. It was interesting comparing him to his predecessor in Matt Doherty who played in the same position but for Spurs.

Conor Coady 7/10: Aside from being caught in possession which led to a 'tactical foul' that prevented Tottenham being in on goal, the Wolves captain had a solid game. Keeping both Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min quiet is no easy feat and he played his role in nullifying their threat very well.

Romain Saiss 9/10: Every time there are questions of his place in the side, the Moroccan finds a way to answer his critics. Son and Kane never had much to work with, as Saiss dominated every header and was his own 'Willy Boly Wall' in the heart of the Wolves defence.

He let every Tottenham player know that he was there and they would have been cursing his name in the dressing room after the game. To top off a fine performance, the 30-year-old found the equaliser with a fine header, surprisingly from a corner. A fantastic performance.

Marcal 7/10: A good display from the Brazilian, keeping things simple at the back, but also keeping the ball ticking whilst in possession. He fell nastily on his leg in the second half so eventually was substituted, but played his part well.

A mixed midfield performance

Joao Moutinho 6/10: It was a difficult game to get into in the middle of the park, with Spurs' defensive setup not allowing any space for Moutinho to work in. This saw him having to come deep to get on the ball a lot, but just could not put his stamp on the game and was substituted off in the second half.

Ruben Neves 7/10: The wonderkid from FC Porto had a balanced performance, but interestingly, became almost talismanic when Moutinho was substituted. His ball to Fabio Silva at the end was inch-perfect and should have resulted in an assist for him.

His shooting boots are still a little rusty, but he was more positive in this display. His passing is still not as slick as he is capable of, but he put in a good performance overall in a difficult game.

Good attacking plays, but goals are still dry

Adama Traore 5/10: Too many times did the game stop when he received the ball. Instead of being the quick and direct Traore that catches defenders out of position, he frequently slowed the ball down, sometimes to a stop. This allowed defenders to get back into shape and then double upon him.

Daniel Podence 9/10: There are not many more skilled footballers in the Premier League than Podence at this moment in time. He is an absolute joy to watch and always produces something out of nothing for Wolves.

The 25-year-old was a constant thorn in Spur's side and should have perhaps put his name on the score sheet. Nonetheless, with Podence in the lineup, Wolves look more positive and dangerous going forward.

Pedro Neto 8/10: Another good consistent performance from the young Portuguese, but just lacked that final ball to finish things off. Showed lots of tenacity when trying to win back possession and continues to be a nightmare for defenders to deal with when in possession.

Fabio Silva 7/10: He put in a great shift up front against a team who kept things very tight at the back. Silva used his body well and managed to bring his teammates into the game effectively.

He had an amazing chance to win the game at the very end, but he must have been surprised that Eric Dier missed his header, as his body positioning was not right to head it home. Still, another promising performance and he does not look out of place in the Premier League.

Late substitutions

Rayan Ait Nouri: Came on for the injured Marcal, but did not have enough time to leave his mark on the game. Kept the ball moving well and was solid when needed in defence.

Owen Otasowie: Another late substitution, but did have enough time to put in a crunching tackle to win the ball back. Continues to show glimpses of his vast potential and is exciting to watch as he always tries to make things happen.

Vitinha: Brought on at the end, but did not really have any time to produce anything noteworthy.