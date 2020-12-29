Swansea City vs Reading preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups 

Steve Cooper's Swansea City are looking to close the gap to just one point between them and first place in the Championship, as they look to extend their winning run to three games.

Wins over Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley over the past two weeks have lifted the Swans' to second, but with four teams below them within three points of them, they will be looking over their shoulder.

One of those teams is their opponents on Wednesday Reading, with Veljko Paunovic's side finding themselves in sixth place, three points behind the home side.

After two consecutive defeats to Norwich City and Brentford, they got back to winning ways on Boxing day with a victory over Luton Town and will be looking to build off that tomorrow night.

Team news

Swansea only has two main long-term injuries, with Kyle Naughton and Morgan Gibbs-White set to return in the next month or so from a strain injury and a broken foot respectively.

Reading are slowly recovering from their injury crisis, with John Swift returning on Saturday. Lucas Joao has nearly returned to full fitness and could be in contention, meanwhile, Omar Richards, Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, Liam Moore, Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite, and George Puscas are all still out.

Predicted lineups

Swansea:

Woodman; Cabango, Bennett, Guehi, Roberts, Fulton, Grimes, Bidwell, Dhanda, Ayew, Lowe.

Reading:

Rafael; Esteves, Holmes, Morrison, McIntyre, Rinomhota, Laurent, Ejaria, Aluko, Olise, Baldock.

Ones to watch

Andre Ayew

Despite going against Cooper's philosophy of signing young players, Ayew consistently shows why he is one of the best in the league, and arguably should be playing a level higher.

With eight goals and two assists already this season, he will be looking to get into double figures once again for goals this season and propel Swansea to the top of the table.

Michael Olise

The 19-year-old has been a sensation for the Royals this season, having the most assists in the league this season with seven, whilst also scoring four goals.

With clubs such as Leeds United and AC Milan looking to sign him in January, Reading may look to cash in on an eight-figure fee in January for their star man.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met was on the final day of last season when Swansea won 1-4 at the Madejski Stadium to claim the last spot in the play-offs, with a double from former loanee Rhian Brewster helping them to get the three points they so desperately needed that night.

How to watch

This match will kick-off at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30, and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.