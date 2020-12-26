Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Barnsley come into the match with solid home form. The Reds have won five of their last seven home fixtures, including the last two in a row. A loss to Swansea City last week ended a run of three straight league victories for the Reds, and they will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Terriers on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town’s away form has been poor in recent times. They have gone four successive away matches without finding the net, and have not won away since October's success at Millwall. Huddersfield enjoyed a strong home win against Watford last time out. A win would take the Terriers within touching distance of the play-offs, as they aim to return to the Premier League's promised land.

Ones to watch

Striker Cauley Woodrow ranks seventh on the top scorers chart, having netted seven times this term. The Englishman is more than a goalscorer, having assisted a further four goals for his teammates.

In the absence of top scorer Josh Koroma, Frazier Campbell may well represent Huddersfield's main threat, netting six times so far this season. He will look to use his pace to exploit Barnsley's intense pressing strategy.

Team news

For Barnsley, Ben Williams, Aapo Halme and Mike-Steven Bahre will not feature. Eliot Simoes and Jordan Williams face late fitness tests.

For Huddersfield, Tommy Elphick, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman and Danny Ward are all missing through injury. Ben Hamer is a doubt.

Predicted lineups

Barnsley (3-4-3):

Walton, Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen, Styles, Mowatt, James, Brittain, Frieser, Woodrow, Chaplin.

Huddersfield (4-3-3):

Schofield, Toffolo, Sarr, Edmonds-Green, Pipa, O'Brien, Hogg, Eiting, Campbell, Bacuna, Mbenza.

Managers' Comments

Head Coach Valérien Ismaël focused on bringing festive spirit to all Barnsley fans, as his team prepares for the local derby:

“We want to make the people happy. This is a very important game, so we will train in the morning on Christmas Day. We have to work hard, and our first focus is on performance.”

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan suggested Barnsley will be a tough test for his side:

“They have covered some gaps with good players since, they also have a lot of energy and they are very aggressive in the pressing.

“It will be one of the hardest tests we’ve had so far this year.”

How to watch

You can watch the match by purchasing an "iFollow" match pass from either club's website.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 26th December.