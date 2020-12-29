Tottenham vs Fulham Preview: How to Watch, Kick-Off time, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 20, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho will be desperate to see his Tottenham side get back to winning ways after a recent blip in form has seen them fall from top spot down in to seventh place.

Meanwhile, Fulham have been playing some entertaining football of late, with Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ademola Lookman leading the way - but despite the positive play they still remain languishing in the relegation zone.

A win for the visitors could potentially lift them up to 16th and just three points away from catching Arsenal, while a win for Spurs could see them jump all the way up to second.

Team News

Tottenham will be without Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale when they host the Cottagers, while Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius are doubts for the fixture too.

Fulham will welcome Mario Lemina and Kenny Tete back to the squad, although the latter is not expected to start - while manager Scott Parker will also return to the dugout, but there will be no return for the injured Terence Kongolo.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham:

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Son, Lamela, Kane

Fulham:

Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Decordova-Reid, Lemina, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Robinson; Lookman, Mitrovic

Ones to watch

Tanguy Ndombele

From Spurs outcast to one of the most electrifying midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, Ndombele has certainly turned a new leaf in North London.

His ability was obvious after his eye-catching spell at Lyon in France, but in his first season at the club he failed to live up to expectations - largely due to fitness and being unable to settle in straight away.

Now, at the end of 2020, Ndombele has gone from strength to strength and will be hungry to add to his second Premier League goal of the season that he scored against Wolves.

Bobby Decordova-Reid

It's a manager's dream to have a player that can play virtually anywhere on the pitch apart from defence and in goal, and Decordova-Reid's versatility will be key for Scott Parker's side in their fight to remain in the top flight.

Having scored five goals this year including one against Liverpool, there are some question marks over the Jamaica international's consistency in front of goal, and whether or not he will be the man to step up and lead Fulham to safety.

However, with Lookman on the other wing and Aleksandar Mitrovic straight down the middle, there is goals and excitement in this Fulham side and while relegation is still a real threat - you can see why they go into every game with the belief they can win.

Previous Meeting

The last time Spurs came up against Fulham was in the 2018-19 season, where Harry Winks' dramatic late winner earned all three points for the North London side after Dele Alli cancelled out the Cottagers' opener courtesy of an own goal from Fernando Llorente.

How to Watch

This fixture will be broadcasted live on Amazon Prime Video, but if you don't have a subscription, join us for VAVEL UK's live text commentary.