Newcastle United vs Liverpool preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Five months and four days since Newcastle United and Liverpool last faced each other on the final day of 2019/20 Premier League season, the two sides are set to do battle at St James' Park once again tomorrow night.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has had the pressure ramped up on him as of recent, with supporters now worrying about the threat of relegation after a poor run of results which has seen The Magpies drop to just seven points clear of the bottom three.

Despite a crisis in the centre of his defence, Jurgen Klopp has ensured that his Liverpool side have remained at the summit of the league table throughout these testing times.

But, a disappointing draw against relegation-battling West Brom on Sunday will have given the German manager some added worries heading into this fixture, with his team seemingly missing out on a big chance to increase their gap at the top of the league.

An unlikely win for Newcastle tomorrow could see them rise into the top half of the Premier League table, while three points for the visitors will see their gap to second-placed Leicester City increase up to six points.

Team news - Newcastle United

Despite returning to training this week, Martin Dubravka remains ruled out of the Newcastle side as he continues to recover from a heel injury which he picked up prior to the season commencing.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles have tested negative for COVID-19, but will not be fit enough to play tomorrow.

Ryan Fraser suffered a fresh injury blow in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Brentford and is set to be sidelined for another two weeks.

Steve Bruce said in his pre-match press conference that Paul Dummett and Jeff Hendrick are both unwell and will not feature tomorrow.

After missing out in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend with a reoccuring groin injury, Jonjo Shelvey is expected to return in time to face his former club tomorrow evening.

Callum Wilson was an unused substitute on Saturday due to a knock on his ankle, but will be fully fit to face Liverpool.

Team news - Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain ruled out and are not expected to feature for The Reds until the late knockings of the season.

Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota both have knee injuries which are set to keep them sidelined until early February.

Thiago Alcantara has returned to training after sustaining a knee injury, but it is thought that tomorrow's game will come too soon for him.

Jurgen Klopp has officially ruled out Naby Keita and Joel Matip for the trip to St James' Park, with both suffering from muscle injuries.

Previous meeting

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at St James' Park when the two sides met earlier in the year.

Newcastle surprisingly found themselves ahead in just under a minute after Dwight Gayle smartly slotted the ball past Alisson.

The Reds levelled the game up on 38 minutes when Virgil Van Dijk towered above The Magpies defence to head home an equaliser.

Liverpool ensured a 99 point finish in the 2019/20 Premier League season with second half goals from Divock Origi and Sadio Mane being enough to seal victory over Newcastle, despite an unusual poor start to the game.

Ones to watch

Hailed as Newcastle's most important signing of recent years, striker Callum Wilson has netted eight Premier League goals this season, and will have his sights firmly set on the champions tomorrow evening.

Wilson will be looking to take advantage of the defensive frailties of Liverpool, with The Reds set to use 19-year-old Rhys Williams in a partnership alongside natural central-midfielder Fabinho.

Sadio Mane bolsters a very good recent goalscoring record against Newcastle, with three goals in his last two games against them - a feat which makes him the one to watch in a Liverpool shirt tomorrow.

The Senegalese international will be keen to unlock a Newcastle defence which has been breached nine times in their previous four Premier League games.

Predicted lineups

Newcastle United: Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie; Wilson. (5-4-1)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Fabinho, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Minamino, Mane. (4-3-3)

Where to watch the game

Amazon Prime Video - 20:00 BST - 30/12/2020