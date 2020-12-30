The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's post-Liverpool press conference

After a disappointing run of recent results, Newcastle United recorded an impressive 0-0 draw against top of the league Liverpool.

A man of the match performance from goalkeeper Karl Darlow and a spirited defensive effort throughout ensured that Steve Bruce's Magpies side took an unlikely point off the champions.

Here are the most important responses Newcastle boss made to the media in his post-match press conference this evening:

Initial reaction on the result

With Newcastle snatching a draw from a game where they were massive underdogs arriving into it, Steve Bruce said that tonight's result will bring some much-needed confidence to his players.

"It breeds a bit of confidence when you get something off a team like Liverpool.

We hope the energy levels are there and we recover because we've got another big game at the weekend in Leicester who are a very good team themselves."

On the Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka debate

Steve Bruce was quizzed on whether Martin Dubravka will come back and take his spot as Newcastle's number one goalkeeper after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, despite Karl Darlow being in the best form of his career.

"I'm in a fortunate position.

"Karl has waited patiently for his chance because of the form of [Martin] Dúbravka but at the moment he's the number one because of the performances he's put in.

"It's a healthy position as a manager to have three very good goalkeepers."

On Matty Longstaff

After a long spell out of the team, Matty Longstaff has put himself back into contention after solid performances in his last two appearances.

Bruce said that Longstaff has had to be patient, but has been delighted with his readmission into the side.

"In the last few weeks he's looked more like himself.

"He's had to be patient but he's reminded us why I put him in the team in the first place.

"I'm delighted with him - he set the tone and has a great attitude.

He's given everyone a lift."

On the criticism he has recently received

Over the last few weeks, Bruce position at the club has come under major scrutinty by the supporters - in particularly after the crushing Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Championship side Brentford.

Bruce said that his side have had to dig deep recently, a big reason why they got an impressive result this evening.

"We disappointed ourselves in a big cup tie which was huge for a club like ours.

"We were poor on the night and we had to accept what was coming our way.

"The one thing you have to improve is be defensively right and we're trying - we're trying slowly.

"That's the job at Newcastle - the walls come tumbling down very quickly.

"We've got to try and keep perspective on it.

"We have to dig deep, work hard, keep the spirit we've got."

On the January transfer window

In just a few days time, the transfer window is set to open, and Bruce was inevitbly asked if he has any new signings in the pipeline.

He confirmed that Newcastle will be scouring through the loan market next month, and hopes that he can bring in some players that will immediately improve the squad, something he reiterated as difficult to do.

"We all know how difficult January is.

"Last year we brought in three loan signings which helped us.

"That's an avenue we'll go down.

"It's very very difficult to go and get a loan player who can come in straight away and improve you.

"You usually get them in January because they haven't been playing or they've fallen out with someone.

"We've got one or two things we might progress, hopefully. And if it improves us we'll try and be in a position to act."