Five Newcastle United players who need to move on in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is now open meaning that rumours have already started circulating about potential moves at all clubs.

For Newcastle United, it has recently been reported that there will be "no money" to spend this winter suggesting that only loans are looking likely.

But not a lot has been mentioned in terms of outgoings so we've taken a look at some players who have fallen out of favour at St James' Park and could perhaps be moved on over the next month.

Christian Atsu

When Atsu was signed by Rafa Benitez in 2016, initially on loan from Chelsea, it was deemed as something of a coup to be able to get him in the Championship.

The Ghanain's previous loan spells had seen him feature for top-flight clubs including Everton, Bournemouth and also in La Liga for Malaga.

Having made his move permanent in 2017, Atsu was a regular in the starting line-up during the Magpies' first season back in the Premier League, however with the arrivals of the likes of Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and most recently Ryan Fraser since then, Atsu has really fallen out of favour at the club. So much so that he can't even get into the team now despite injuries to two of those three players.

It seems a matter of time before Atsu is shifted out of the door at Newcastle given his lack of play-time under current boss Steve Bruce.

Andy Carroll

Much was made about the return of the Geordie striker ahead of the 2019/20 season, but he simply hasn't given a lot to the team.

This isn't exactly his fault given the amount of time he's spent on the sidelines recently but it's hard to see what he really offers the team and Bruce at the moment.

Even in the recent draw with Liverpool Carroll didn't come off the bench in what some may see as an opportunity for him to cause havoc in the Reds' defence.

But that's all he seems to have done lately, cause havoc. He hasn't scored since his return and now even seems to be down Bruce's list in terms of attacking players.

Emil Krafth

Krafth was one of Bruce's first signings after taking over as manager at St James' Park and was used relatively frequently during his first season in charge.

That was 2019/20, but the current campaign has seen the Swedish international used a lot less lately which could lead him away from the club.

Up until recently Javier Manquillo was the first-choice right-back but once he got injured that left Bruce with a decision to make. Krafth once looked to be the obvious option but in recent matches DeAndre Yedlin has taken his place, a player who himself looked set to leave just weeks ago.

A reason why Krafth may not be in favour is the fact that Bruce has reverted back to a wing-back system in recent games given the defensive tactics the Toon manager used in games against Manchester City and Liverpool, sides which have both been opponents during the festive period. Krafth's style doesn't really suit the wing-back system meanwhile Yedlin is essentially the perfect fit with his pace.

Achraf Lazaar

Who? Some may ask. Lazaar was signed ahead of the Magpies' Championship season in 2016/17 and looked like he could have been a decent purchase.

However, despite still being on the books at St James' Park he has still only made four first team appearances and doesn't look like featuring again.

He has been out on three loan spells since last making an appearance for the club but even Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Serie B side Cosenza haven't given him the game time he wants.

The current campaign has seen him play for the Newcastle United under-23's which will no doubt not be what the Moroccan international is after. This just seems a match that doesn't work between the player and the club and Lazaar is best away from Tyneside.

Henri Saivet

A man who had his one great moment in a Newcastle shirt as he scored an excellent free-kick in a thrilling 3-2 win over West Ham United just before Christmas.

Christmas in 2017 that was meaning that it is over three years since Saivet last featured for the Magpies' first team.

Brought in from Bordeaux in 2016, Saivet was targeted to aid Newcastle out of their relegation battle under the reigns of Steve McLaren but even he didn't choose him all that often.

Like Lazaar, Saivet has been sent out on loan multiple times with Saint-Etienne, Sivasspor and Bursaspor being amongst his clubs. At least the Senegalese midfielder has featured more prominently for those sides so there is hope of a move away for Saivet.

