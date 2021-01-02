Analysis: What could Newcastle United learn from last season's 5-0 thumping against Leicester City?

Leicester City travel to St. James’ Park in a match week that will witness a potpourri of points being won and lost in an exciting league table that has only ten points dividing the first and tenth placed team.

Earlier this week, the Foxes saved themselves from a defeat by redeeming a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Leicester sit in the third place and hope to return to winning ways after two consecutive draws.

Hosts Newcastle United come into the clash with their heads held high after an impressive display to hold out league leaders Liverpool in a stalemate.

With Leicester more fancied in this game, and of course last season, we take a trip back to a thumping victory for Brendan Rodgers' men and take a look at what the Magpies could learn ahead of this weekend's clash.

The Ndidi & Vardy show

Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy were undoubtedly the Foxes that stood out on a day the Magpies were in town.

Embed from Getty Images

Ndidi had a field day in which he bossed around the midfield and showed pure poacher instincts to score the last goal, with a touch, turn and finish like a striker. While the main man himself, Jamie Vardy scored two excellent goals, slotting his first from an extremely tight angle with his weaker left foot.

Both players are set to return to the first XI after starting on the bench against Crystal Palace.

Foxes against ten men in the second half

Already trailing by a goal heading into the second half, Newcastle were dealt with a bitter blow when midfielder Isaac Hayden was sent off for a rash challenge on Dennis Praet in the 43rd minute.

Embed from Getty Images

What ensued was a demolition of the Magpies who conceded four goals in the second half, including an own goal.

Newcastle United remained in the relegation zone with a negative goal difference of nine, while Leicester climbed to the third spot after Arsenal failed to register a victory at Old Trafford.

Total domination

By restricting the Magpies to a lowly 31% possession and completing more than half the number of passes than them, Leicester managed to secure an impressive 90% pass accuracy rate.

Embed from Getty Images

This was Steve Bruce’s third-heaviest defeat on par with his 2-7 and 0-5 drubbings against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, during his tenure at Sunderland.

Five shots on target, five goals. Five star performance. Leicester City put up a magnificent display of total football.