The five key quotes from Brendan Rodgers' pre-Tottenham Hotspur press conference

Travelling to London, Leicester City will be hoping to return to winning ways as they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes were outfoxed by Everton in their last outing, losing 2-0 in what was a frustrating evening for the East Midlands side.

Spurs themselves will be hoping to bag all three points after losing out to current league leaders, Liverpool, conceding a late winner to Roberto Firmino.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers addressed the media ahead of the clash and here are some of the key moments.

On Spurs' counter attacking football

“In certain games we’ve played that well. We had a sample of it towards the end of last season, where we were done on the counter. The first goal is going to be really important. They’re a point ahead of us."

Leicester have seemingly struggled with teams who sit back and strike on the counter and the trip to North London against Spurs last season that Rodgers referrred to is testament to that.

The Foxes enjoyed 71 per cent possession and 24 shots but lost out to a Tottenham side that scored all three of their shots on target all game, before controlling the second half.

Only six of Leicester's 24 shots were on target that day, showing how difficult they found it to break down the defence and create a clear cut chance.

Should Tottenham get the first goal, as they did last season early on, the match will play into the home side's hands as Leicester will have to push for an equaliser, making them vunerable to a swift Spurs attack.

Embed from Getty Images

On Harry Kane's tweaked position

“Roberto Firmino does a similar role for Liverpool. Messi does for Barcelona. What you’re seeing is not something being taken away but something added. What you’re seeing is a player who is dropping underneath and playing passes like a midfield player. I don’t think anything’s been taken away. He’s a very intelligent player. It’s an addition to how they play.”

Harry Kane finds the back of the net more against Leicester than any other team, notching 14 goals against the Foxes in ten appearances.

While he may not be Tottenham's most advanced player anymore as he drops into a deeper role, his effect on the game has arguably increased as the England captain has added more assists to his game as well as goals.

The striker has 10 assists this season, making up for a third of his assists in his entire Premier League career, as well as nine goals, meaning that his goal involvements amount to 19 goals in just 13 appearances this season.

Embed from Getty Images

On Timothy Castagne

"He was close against Everton. And we’ll look at him over the next 24 hours.

“He’s got great energy and can run in behind. He gives us a good profile in terms of defending set-pieces. He’ll be a huge plus.

“Defending he really gets in contention with people. From a set-piece perspective, he’s a good size so he can defend the box well. When you’re missing his height, and Wilf and Cags, those are players that really help. On the attacking side, he’s so good at penetrating without the ball. He wants to get up there and score goals. It definitely improves our squad."

Timothy Castagne was one of Leicester's best performing players at the start of the season before his injury, meaning that his return will prove to be a huge boost.

As Rodgers also highlighted, Castagne brings an aerial presence that his side has been lacking as they struggle to score from set pieces at one end, as well as stuggle to defend set pieces at the other.

If the start of the season is to go by, his inclusion will see him slot onto the right flank of defence, while James Justin occupies the left back slot, with both full backs more than willing to push high up the pitch in order to assist with attacks.

Embed from Getty Images

On his side's inconsistencies

“We’ve seen over the course of all the teams that inconsistencies are there. Most teams’ home records are not as good as before. The lack of a crowd and lack of intensity. I can sense that for us. And then there are injuries. It’s having that ability when you do lose to bounce back. We’ve lost and then we go on a run of wins."

While Leicester have won the joint most games in the league so far, level with Liverpool on eight, they have also lost the joint most games of teams in the top half of the table with five defeats.

Those defeats have come against sides that the Foxes may have been expected to get a result from, with the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and most notably Fulham all beating them at the King Power Stadium.

It has been difficult for the Foxes to gain any consistency in the side with the amount of injuries that they have had to cope with, as well as tactical shifts in terms of formation. Leicester have shown that they are capable of putting together winning runs, but they have to be able to win games against sides lower than them in the table if they want to stay near the top.

Embed from Getty Images

On Wilfred Ndidi's return

“We’ve been building Wilf up towards that 90 minutes. He’s pivotal for us. We’ve tried to manage the whole squad, but him in particular, we want to protect him.”

Wilfred Ndidi's return from injury has been a huge boost to Leicester, and it has been evident that Rodgers has been easing the midfielder back into the team.

Ndidi has been substituted before the final whistle in all of his appearances since returning to injury to endure that the Nigerian's injury woes stay behind him.

It is vitally important for Leicester that Ndidi stays fit, especially as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast over the festive period.