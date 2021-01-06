From the Archives: Mesut Ozil's best moments

Mesut Ozil signed from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day in September 2013, for £42.5 million. Since his arrival in North London, he has blessed Arsenal fans with some terrific performances, home and away.

The German has been dubbed the 'assist king,' assisting 77 times, as well as scoring 44 goals for Arsenal in 254 games. Gooners will forever remember Ozil for his creativity and skill, as well as his loyalty to the club.

Arsenal v Napoli - Champions League, 2013/14.

Mesut Ozil's performance against Napoli in the Champions League announced him as an Arsenal player. It was his first game on the big stage for Arsenal, where he truly proved his worth.

Sublime turns, composure, and his excellence in passing was put on display at the Emirates for all Arsenal fans to watch and enjoy.

The German didn't just express his range of passing ability. Ozil presented North London with his outstanding finishing. His side footed shot, set up by Aaron Ramsey, nestled into the bottom left of Pepe Reina's net to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

A classic Ozil assist was in store, as the midfielder dribbled into the final third, before slotting the ball across goal for Frenchman Olivier Giroud to tap home.

The German took control, and at this point, Arsenal fans knew that they had a quite incredible talent.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League, 2015/16.

Against Manchester United, Ozil was at the heart of every move. Controlling the game, with every attack moving through the German.

The midfielder found pockets of space in between the lines of the midfield and defence, creating those crucial chances to secure all three points for the Gunners.

Yet another Ozil assist was secured. A poor ball by Ramsey was revived by the German, who clinically whipped a deadly front post ball into Alexis Sanchez, who cheekily flicked the goal home for Arsenal.

Ozil's game was topped off by a terrific, calm and composed goal to make it 2-0 to Arsenal. A simple ball through to Theo Walcott by the German was returned inside the box, which was tucked into the bottom left corner. Yet again, displaying his goal scoring purpose.

This Ozil goal, similar to Napoli, presented Ozil for the player he is. A calm side footed strike left David De Gea for dead, whereas another striker in his position would of gone for the all laces approach.

His composure and precision displayed won Arsenal this important game in a title chasing season.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League, 2016/17.

Another outstanding performance from the German, as well as another brilliant combination between partners Ozil and Sanchez.

Quick tiki taka football between Ozil and Alex Iwobi allowed the Nigerian to slide a ball through to Hector Bellerin, who set Walcott up for the opener.

Although the assist did not come from the feet of Ozil, his quick passing on the edge of the Chelsea area allowed Iwobi to capitalise through Chelsea gaps.

A bigger contribution was yet to come from the German, as Sanchez and Ozil combined to dismantle the future champions.

An excellent turn away from former Premier League champion, N'Golo Kante, set Ozil free for a 50 yard dribble, before passing to the Chilean. A trademark Sanchez ball was met with a more recognisable Ozil dink, hitting the ball into the ground, bouncing into the Chelsea net.

Throughout the continuation of the game, Ozil played with style and confidence. Swift turns and a composed mind allowed the German to avoid the strong Kante, tearing apart the blue midfield.

Another fantastic and rememberable presentation by Ozil.

Arsenal v Leicester - Premier League, 2018/19.

A more recent game where the attacking midfielder proved his talent and ability in an evolving Arsenal team.

After going 1-0 down to the Foxes, a recognisable Ozil finish levelled the game for Arsenal. A ball across the box by Bellerin was met by the left side foot of Ozil, which trickled into the bottom left corner of Kasper Schmeichel's net.

As the game continued, the German took control and influenced the game with his composure and technical ability. A lovely waited pass from Ozil, split Leicester lines, and found Bellerin who set up new star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to put Arsenal ahead.

The third Arsenal goal is truly one to remember in terms of Ozil's creativity, vision and passion. A flick by the German to Matteo Guendouzi, who then passed to Bellerin, began the quick flowing Arsenal move.

The Spaniard looked for Ozil, who brilliantly let it run through his legs to Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman first time returned the ball to the German, who chipped the ball over Schmeichel, to allow Aubameyang to score his second of the match.

Arsenal's 3-1 victory over the Foxes will forever be remembered by fans, thanks to Mesut Ozil.

Ozil's future.

With the likely-hood of the German leaving Arsenal, either this January or next Summer, he will always be remembered as one the Arsenal greats.

Although he has not played for Arsenal in recent times under Mikel Arteta, he did not disappoint during his time in North London. An Arsenal legend.

Wherever Ozil moves to next, by all Arsenal fans he will be wished good luck in the next chapter of his career.