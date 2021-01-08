How have Newcastle fared in last five FA Cup Third Round clashes ahead of Arsenal tie?

Newcastle United have the tedious task of heading to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The form book suggests it will be a tough evening for the Magpies with the club winning just two of their previous 10 FA Cup ties at the first time of asking.

In addition to this, Newcastle have lost each of the eight times they've played at Arsenal since Andy Carroll scored the only goal of the game in November 2010.

Furthermore, they have failed to win any of the previous four games between the sides in the FA Cup since George Robledo scored the only goal of the game in the 1952 final.

Then add into the equation that Arsenal have won their last three league games and Newcastle are without a win in six games and it's very easy to see why the hosts are big favourites for the clash.

Newcastle have had their own struggles in the early stages of this competition in recent years, as shown by United's last five third round ties.

January 9th 2016 - Watford 1-0 Newcastle United

Newcastle travelled to the capital to face a fellow Premier League side, in what turned out to spell an early exit from the competition for the Magpies.

Exactly five years since the defeat at Vicarage Road, Steve Bruce's men will be hoping to avoid the same fate.

Despite arguably having the better of play and chances on the day, a goal from Troy Deeney was enough for the hornets to sting Steve McClaren's side.

It was the now former Newcastle man and since Premier League and Champions League medal winning dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum that gifted the hosts the lead.

In a characteristically underwhelming performance on the road for Wijnaldum, an under hit back pass allowed Deeney to race through on goal before rounding Rob Elliot to score the only goal of the game.

This was the third year in a row that Newcastle had fell at the first hurdle in the FA Cup but also the last time that Newcastle failed to make it to the fourth round.

January 7th 2017 - Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United

With an immediate return to the Premier League at the forefront of Rafael Benitez's mind, the spaniard made changes as he took his side to St. Andrews.

The game saw an early goal for Daryl Murphy, his first in a Newcastle shirt and remarkably only Newcastle's second goal in their last six FA Cup ties.

The hosts were level before the break with Lukas Jutkiewicz restoring parity in the 42nd minute.

The draw is certainly not what United would have wanted as it added another fixture to their already packed schedule and matters were made worse by the fact that Alexander Mitrovic had to be stretchered off the pitch early on in the game.

Newcastle did make it in to the fourth round, with a brace from Matt Ritchie and a Yoan Gouffran goal securing a 3-1 win at St. James' Park.

January 6th 2018 - Newcastle United 3-1 Luton Town

The only game in this sequence where Newcastle won the tie at the first time of asking.

Three goals in nine minutes coming from an Ayoze Perez double and Jonjo Shelvey were enough to kill this cup tie off.

The 7500 strong away crowd did have something to cheer about in the 49th minute when Danny Hylton pulled one back for the hatters.

A rare comfortable day for Newcastle in the FA Cup.

5th January 2019 - Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

A late Matt Ritchie penalty saved Newcastle the embarrassment of being knocked out of the FA Cup against lower league opposition.

A truly awful game of football at St. James' Park that saw the deadlock be broken by Bradley Dack in the 56th minute.

Nobody could say that Championship side Blackburn Rovers didn't deserve the lead and they looked set to perform a cup upset until the magpies were awarded a dubious penalty late on.

Ritchie stepped up and put the spot kick away, earning his side a replay at Ewood Park.

Despite having an early two goal lead in the replay, United did their best to make life difficult for themselves, surrendering the two goal lead and having to wait till extra time to book their place in the fourth round.

4th January 2020 - Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United

A similar tale in the North West of England as Newcastle failed to overcome League One side Rochdale.

Proceedings got off to a good start courtesy of a 17th minute Miguel Almiron strike and United went in at the break in a comfortable position.

All it took for Rochdale to shift the equilibrium at Spotland was to bring on 40-year old Aaron Wilbraham.

It was the veteran forward that popped up with Dale's deserved equaliser in the 79th minute and the hosts finished the game on top and might have been slightly disappointed not to win the tie on the day.

Newcastle had too much for the League One side in the reply, winning 4-1 to start somewhat of a cup limp that would see them beat Oxford United after a replay and West Bromwich Albion before falling at the first game against a side in their own division, losing to Manchester City in the Quarter Final.