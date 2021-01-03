The five key quotes from Steve Bruce's post-Leicester City press conference

Newcastle United failed to build on their impressive point against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night as they fell to defeat against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

After a first half devoid of quality from both sides, the Foxes got themselves two goals ahead before Andy Carroll's strike late on which gave the Magpies some hope.

But Steve Bruce's Newcastle side were second best for large parts and it always looked to be an uphill task once they found themselves behind.

The Toon boss has given his thoughts on the defeat which extended his side's winless run to six games in all competitions. Here are the key points to take away from his post-match interview on NUFC TV...

"We got caught giving the ball away."

This has been a theme in several games recently and when you're a team such as Newcastle who have little possession in games, keeping the ball is key.

However Bruce felt that his side were sloppy on the ball and this aided Leicester on the front foot with the Magpies' boss admitting that this poor play was even more costly given the areas of the pitch it happened in.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side are one of the best on the counter attack in the English top-flight, largely helped by the pace of Jamie Vardy and despite him not getting on the scoresheet, he certainly played his part.

The Foxes were ruthless and certainly punished the Magpies with their two strikes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

"I can't fault their effort and attitude."

Bruce was fully aware of the mammoth task that faced his side over the festive period with Manchester City, Liverpool and Leicester all to play in the space of nine days.

Some fans didn't expect anything from these three fixtures so they will perhaps take the one point gained in the goalless draw with the Reds to end 2020.

Bruce was keen to praise the effort of his side in those three matches, but realistically the only positive was that draw at home to Jürgen Klopp's side.

But the Newcastle gaffer did feel that more could have been gained were the likes of exciting attacker Allan Saint-Maximin available to him, saying that that he adds that "extra spark."

"The Longstaff's did OK."

Bruce was left with little choice but to play both Matty and Sean Longstaff against Leicester with Isaac Hayden suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on Wednesday evening.

The manager also revealed that Jonjo Shelvey still wasn't 100% fit to start but he did come off the bench towards the end of the match.

Praise was particularly high for 20-year-old Matty who has featured in all three of his hometown club's fixtures over Christmas and New Year.

Midfield was one area where it looked as if the Magpies were outnumbered against Leicester but Bruce did feel that both brothers put in a decent shift in what has been a hectic recent schedule.

"I'm delighted for Andy Carroll."

The striker came off the bench to score his first Newcastle goal for over ten years, but his strike turned out to be mere consolation as the Magpies were unable to find a late equaliser.

The Geordie forward returned to St James' Park ahead of the 2019/20 campaign after spells away from the club at Liverpool and West Ham United and his return home hasn't been particularly easy for him.

Having barely featured this season, Bruce revealed that Carroll was feeling frustrated, but praised the substitute for his impact on the game.

What is for certain is that Carroll has now given his boss something of a headache going into the Emirates FA Cup game at Arsenal next weekend after he got his goal against Leicester.

"Jamal Lewis' injury isn't anything bad."

He may not have been a guaranteed starter but one notable absentee from the match day squad was left-back Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City man joined Newcastle in the summer and had virtually been an ever-present up until recently where Matt Ritchie has taken his place.

Following the game, Bruce explained the Northern Ireland international's absence revealing that he was injured in training just a day before the meeting with Leicester.

However there is hope that he could be back for the trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.