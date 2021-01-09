Huddersfield Town 2-3 Plymouth Argyle: League One side cause upset in FA Cup third round

Huddersfield Town failed to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in three seasons after falling to League One Plymouth Argyle.

They took the lead twice, first through Romoney Critchlow and then Aaron Rowe with a wonderful solo effort. They were twice pegged back though, first through Ryan Hardie and then Panutche Camara.

In the second half, Plymouth Captain Joe Edwards scored from close range to give the Pilgrims a cup upset in Yorkshire.

Story of the match

The first big chance of the game fell to Huddersfield, with two academy products combining. A quick break from their own box, Huddersfield were in the argyle half in seconds. Leading the charge was young winger Patrick Jones, bursting to the byline before cutting back for Kieran Phillips whose shot was clawed over by Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal for a corner.

From the corner came the opening goal. A ball towards the near post landed on the head of the incoming Romoney Critchlow who glanced his header low beyond Cooper into the far corner for an early Town lead.

Plymouth responded well however not letting their heads drop. They had a great chance after nine minutes. A smart reversed ball released Luke Jephcott who squared for Joe Edwards but his flick was well blocked by Jayden Brown infront of his goalkeeper.

Both sides were playing good football but couldn't quite make that clear cut chance. Plymouth's best chance came from a corner. Conor Grant swung it in from the right and it was met well by Will Aimson looking for the top left corner but it just went over the bar.

They restored parity after twenty four minutes. Plymouth midfielder Danny Mayor won the ball in the middle of the Town half he played the ball to Jephcott who quickled slipped in his strike partner Ryan Hardie and the Argyle number nine did the rest beating Ben Hamer at his near post.

Huddersfield looked to respond instantly, pressing with more intensity and having more of the ball. Brown up the pitch from left-back found himself with the ball after Matty Daly's through ball to Phillips was blocked, he cut back on his left but the effort was blocked over the bar.

Huddersfield did regain the lead after 32 minutes, Aaron Rowe with a great solo effort. Demeaco Duhaney unable to break down the line passed to the winger and he looked to move inside, Plymouth defenders kept backing off him until he reached just outside the dee where he let a wonderful strike go off his left foot which flew into the top left hand corner of Coopers goal.

The lead only lasted ten minutes. Good passing by Plymouth led to Mayor being released down the left hand side. His cross was missed by a few players but not Panutche Camara who took a touch to control and another to fire beyond the onrushing Hamer.

Huddersfield pressed forward again, Rowe having another chance but it was well blocked by a Plymouth defender to mean at the break it was level.

Into the second half and while Huddersfield had most of the early possession, it was Ben Hamer with the first big save of the half. A loose pass in midfield was pounced on by Plymouth who again moved at speed. Hardie found himself with space on the left hand side of the box his effort was tipped onto the bar by Hamer before being cleared to safety.

They had another chance seconds later. Jephcott again involved directing a Grant cross towards goal but a flick on had taken the sting off the cross and he was unable to direct the necessary power or direction to trouble Hamer.

Huddersfield were creating frustratingly little with their passing often wayward. A desperate penalty shout is as close to a breakthrough before 70 minutes.

That was the point they fell behind. Mayor drifted past two Town defenders with ease and stabbed it across for the onrushing Joe Edwards sliding in to get the touch over the line and give the League 1 side a deserved lead.

They nearly extended their lead. From a freekick the ball fell to Jephcott but he was unable to squeeze the ball past Hamer from a tight angle.

In truth it was easy for Plymouth to see out the game and they did so with minimal fuss to seal their place in the 4th/5th round draw on Monday.

They nearly had a fourth but Frank Nouble's cross was deflected wide for a corner to deny a tap in for four.

Man of the Match - Danny Mayor

Plymouth went toe to toe with Town and a large part of that was to do with their front two. While Hardie scored and Jephcott was a nuisance all game with Mayor they may not have done. His movement off the ball was exceptional and at times he looked like he would be the difference between the two sides. He had the most touches of any player in the opposing box, driving them forward.

Takeaways

Corberhain can't read too much into this

Yes, even with their changes Huddersfield were probably expected to win but this was a young side and the Spanish coach will have seen a lot to please him.

Jones and Phillips showed bright sparks even if they faded towards as the game went on. The goals will please him especially Rowe's but they didn't create enough in the second half and in the end Plymouth were comfortable which will anger him.