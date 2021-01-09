Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, kick-off time, team news and predicted line-ups

Sunday 10th January 2021 will go down as the biggest night in the history of Northern Premier League Division One North West outfit Marine AFC, as they host 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Runners-Up Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the FA Cup.

The magic of the cup has truly struck, in giving the fans and members of the small Merseyside club a day they will never forget as superstars like Gareth Bale and Dele Alli look likely to start.

Furthermore, Marine have never faced a Premier League side in the cup, while the North London side have not played a Non-League side in the cup since their 3-0 victory over Altrincham in January 1995.

Team News

Spurs Head Coach Jose Mourinho has already stated that he is not going to field a side consisting of entirely youth team players, saying, "I don't think they want to play against Tottenham Under-23s, they want to play against the guys they are used to watching, admiring, used to following and we want to give them that."

Alli and Bale are both rumoured to have asked Mourinho to be picked to play, while Carlos Vinicius, Harvey White and Japhet Tanganga are all expected to start.

Giovani Lo Celso will miss out due to injury, but Erik Lamela may return to at least the bench, where he is likely to be joined by youngsters Dane Scarlett, Jack Clarke and Alfie Devine.

For the non-league minnows Marine, they will have one player in the shape of former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Carlisle United and England U20 full-back David Raven, who has experience of playing against Spurs, after appearing for Liverpool in a League Cup game back in 2004.

Former Clitheroe player-manager David Lynch, 27, could make his debut for the Merseyside club, after signing ahead of the match to add some experience and depth in midfield.

Players to watch

Harvey White

It would be way to easy to name Gareth Bale or Dele Alli, because everyone knows what they're about and what they can do, so keep an eye out for Harvey White who is likely to start in either centre-midfield or at left-back.

The starlet is already considered by many in the coaching set-up as Spurs' best set-piece taker at the whole club, despite not appearing much for the first team as of yet.

But despite the lack of senior game time for Spurs, when the 19-year-old came off the bench with Dane Scarlett against Ludogorets earlier this season, he almost bagged himself a goal and an assist in the limited time on the pitch he had, so look for him to pull the strings in the middle of the park.

Josh Hmani

After scoring five goals in seven games in the league from midfield, Josh Hmani is definitely one of the Marine players to keep an eye on.

The former Accrington Stanley youth team captain will serve as a threat from deep, and will definitely be needed to be kept quiet.

Niall Cummins

An experienced striker at the National League North level, former Curzon Ashton striker Niall Cummins has already grabbed two goals in the FA Cup this year - including a 120th minute winner in the last round against Havant & Waterlooville, while also scoring five in four games in the FA Trophy, and two more in the League.

After a short time with Marine, Cummins won Step 4 Player of the Season last year and will be looking to play rough and physical up top.

Predicted Line-Ups

Marine (4-4-2)

GK Bayleigh Passant, Joshua Solomon-Davies, James Joyce, Alex Doyle, Anthony Miley, David Raven, Neil Kengni, Josh Hmami, Niall Cummins, Mo Touray, James Barrigan

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

GK Joe Hart, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguillon, Harvey White, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Jack Clarke, Carlos Vinicius

How to watch

The game will be live on BBC One with kick-off at 5pm - but if you cannot catch the coverage on TV, follow our live text commentary instead!

DONATE!

Feel free to make a donation to Marine AFC here!

