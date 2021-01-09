Sunderland 1-1 Hull City: Points shared in disappointing contest

Hull City kept up the pace on leaders Lincoln City despite only gaining a point away at Sunderland.

Reece Burke had put them into the lead, but Aiden McGeady equalised.

The second half had little of note and the points were shared.

Story of the match

Hull took an early lead after thirteen minutes through Reece Burke. A free kick from former Sunderland captain George Honeyman was fumbled by Lee Burge who moments later had received treatment after a collision with Hull forward Malik Wilks. Burge's fumble was punished by Burke, spinning on the ball and firing into the Sunderland net.

Hull dominated the opening 20 minutes and were building momentum. Although that was crushed after 21 minutes. A Grant Leadbitter free kick looked a waste but Jack Diamond chased it down, hooking it back into the box where Aiden McGeady was waiting to head back across goal into the far right hand corner.

Tom Eaves had the only other big chance of the half, getting in at the far post, he could only direct his header against the left hand post of Burge's goal.

The second half was lacking quality. Hull offered little and Sunderland's chances weren't clear cut.

Charlie Wyke came closest. A short corner found it's way to Max Power who thrashed a ball across the box. On the stretch Wyke was unable to get the necessary contact to direct it into the net and the chance went begging.

Their only other chance of note was an accident. Diamond burst down Sunderland's right hand side and looked to cross. His cross turned into more of a shot and it took George Long at full stretch to keep it out.

Hull had a late flurry going close twice.

First Malik Wilks had an effort blocked at close range and from the resulting corner Burke went close just heading wide in what was the final kick of the game.

Man of the match - Jack Diamond

He is certainly raw but very exciting. In a team devoid of pace and energy, Diamond has them both in bags. His temperament could use some work and at times and he often lacks the necessary quality, but that will come with games and experience. He will grow in the side the more he plays and come May, could be key to Lee Johnson.

Takeaways

Johnson needs energy in the January window

Sunderland are an older side with Leadbitter and McGeady among their starters. Leadbitter can rarely last a full 90 minutes, becoming a passenger late on in games as a result. Going forward their isn't a real buzz and against pace, their defence struggles. Johnson has to address these concerns but with the pending takeover, whether this is possible is another question.