Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Ipswich Town host Crewe Alexandra in League One at 15:00 BST on Saturday 31st October. Paul Lambert's men sit third in the table despite two defeats in their last four games. They did win in midweek, defeating Gillingham 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Crewe come into this game following a 1-0 defeat to league leaders Lincoln City. Prior to this, they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 on their travels and have enjoyed a relatively good start to their return to the third tier.

Team news

Paul Lambert welcomes forward James Norwood back into his side after he had a spell out with a hamstring injury.

Similarly, midfielder Alan Judge may return following his own hamstring issue.

However, Ipswich are still without the important quartet of Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes, Aaron Drinan and Cole Skuse.

Crewe are expected to rest their young midfielder Tom Lowery due to his involvement in a lot of games at a tender age.

Predicted lineup

Ipswich Town: (4-3-3)

Holy; Chambers, Wolfenden, Nsiala, Wolf; Bishop, Drizzel, Lankester; Sears, Edwards, Hawkins.

Crewe Alexandra: (4-3-3)

Jaaskelainen; Ng, Beckles, Offord, Pickering; Ainley, Wintle, Murphy; Powell, Kirk, Mandron.

Ones to watch

Ipswich's danger man is undoubtedly Gwion Edwards. The Welshman is the second top goalscorer in League One with five and has also provided two assists.

The 27-year old winger takes 2.1 shots per game from wide positions, causing full-backs issues by cutting inside. Harry Pickering struggled against Sunderland's Lynden Gooch recently, who plays a similar style, indicating that Edwards may have a successful game.

For Crewe, their French striker Mikael Mandron could provide the goals needed to win the game. He already has three goals to his name this season. His main attribute is his aerial presence.

Standing at 6'4", Mandron is an effective target man who can become the focal point of Crewe attacks. He is also useful to clear the ball to in transition, aiding any counter-attacking opportunities which could hurt Ipswich at the weekend.

What the managers said

Paul Lambert is looking forward to continuing his side's impressive home record this season.

"Tomorrow will be another tough game but our home form has been very good this season so we want to continue that," Lambert told Ipswich's official website.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there and being back with the group.

"I thought we moved the ball around well on Tuesday and I'm pleased the lads stuck at it and eventually got the goal they deserved.”

David Artell was disappointed with his side's display in the Lincoln defeat, labelling it the worst performance so far this season.

He is calling on his side to improve defensively ahead of the game when talking to the club's official website.

“It (defending) was one area we could improve on from last season. It wasn’t a catastrophe because you don’t win promotion if you do, but we have conceded less in League One than the league below, so it is improving.

“We are heading in the right direction on that score but now we have to score goals at the other end. If we can do that then it gives us the best chance of winning more games.”

How to watch

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra is available to watch via the EFL iFollow service for £10.