Declan Drysdale returns to Coventry City

Defender Declan Drysdale has been recalled from his loan spell at Gillingham by parent club Coventry City.

The news

Coventry recalled Drysdale on Tuesday, cutting short his intended season-long stay at Priestfield.

The defender is the third loan player at Gillingham to have been recalled by the Sky Blues, with teammate Josh Eccles also recalled by Coventry last week, and Scott Robertson by Celtic on Monday.

His record

Drysdale made 15 appearances for the Gills after joining on loan in October, not long after he had played against them for Coventry in the EFL Cup.

He didn’t manage to pick up any goals or assists, but did contribute to two clean sheets.

The 21-year-old played in both central defence and defensive midfield during his time and ME7, and even featured up front for a few minutes against Swindon Town in December - replacing Vadaine Oliver in the last few minutes and maintaining an aerial threat up top.

Reaction

Gillingham tweeted: “We would like to thank Declan for his services and we wish him well for the future.”

A member of the coaching staff is yet to comment.