Leicester City vs Southampton: Form Guide

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side will travel to the East Midlands on Saturday evening for a Premier League clash against Leicester City.

It's set to be a cracker with just three points separating the sides. Southampton have shocked a few this season exceeding their expectations as they sit in a very respectable seventh place, on the rear end of Leicester by three places.

Ahead of Saturday night’s visit of Southampton in the Premier League, we assess the form of the two sides and their most recent results.

Last Five

Leicester City (W-W-D-D-W)

Brendan Rodgers' side have recently hit a good patch of form, being unbeaten in their previous five matches and gaining back to back wins for the first time since the 13th of December 2020.

Leicester were able to pick up a valuable three points against Tottenham Hotspur before facing a tough Manchester United side. Leicester showed brilliant character throughout the game coming back from a goal behind twice thanks to goals from young English winger, Harvey Barnes, and an Axel Tuanzebe own goal.

Frustration from a draw against Crystal Palace was cancelled out on the following Sunday as Leicester received a hard-earned three points against Newcastle United, starting the new year positively.

The Foxes got their Emirates FA Cup campaign underway last weekend as they breezed past Championship side, Stoke City. The Blues scored a total of four against the Potters, easing them through to enter the fourth round of the oldest English trophy.

Leicester have managed a goal scored to goals conceded ratio of 11:4 in the past five games, a positive statistic that Rodgers can admire.

Southampton (W-D-D-L-D)

Similar to the Foxes, Southampton have been on good form recently. However, they've only been able to pick up one win in their last five but have drawn the majority of their ties.

Followed by their narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, unfortunately for Southampton they were unable to turn one point into three against Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham, but their football has been attractive and joyous to watch.

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl couldn't hold back his emotions in his last tie as the Saints beat reigning champions, Liverpool, for the first time since March 2016. Star striker, Danny Ings, scored a delectable lob in the early moments of the game enabling them to see the game through and earn victory moving them into seventh.

The Saints' issue has been goal scoring as they have only been capable of scoring two goals in their previous five games. On the flip side, they've kept three clean sheets in a row making it difficult for sides to break them down.

Prediction

With both sides coming into this game confident, it will be interesting to see which side will come out on top. Both sides look for back to back League wins for the first time in 2021 on Saturday evening. The Saints will now inevitably look for revenge against Leicester every time they play after the Foxes annihilated them 0-9 at St Mary's Stadium.

This game could go either way with both teams looking to break into the top six this season, but with goal scorer Vardy and creative midfielder Maddison back in the side Leicester will be more confident,

1-0 Leicester