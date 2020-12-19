Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Last Five Meetings

Leicester City will look to move above Tottenham Hotspur and into second place when the two sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes head into the game off the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Everton on Wednesday, a defeat that saw them slip to fourth in the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers' side will be buoyed by their form on the road this season with Leicester losing just once away from home in the top-flight and will need to be at their best to stop an impressive-looking Spurs.

Ahead of the game, VAVEL takes a look back at the five previous meetings between the two teams.

Tottenham 5-4 Leicester - 13 May 2018

As the curtain closed on the final day of the 2017/18 season, the two sides didn't disappoint fans as they played host to a nine-goal thriller.

With Spurs in the process of building their new ground at the time, the fixture was played at Wembley Stadium but it was Leicester who struck the first blow as Jamie Vardy gave the Foxes the lead only for Harry Kane to equalise three minutes later.

A stunning low-driven effort from Riyad Mahrez on his final Leicester appearance and a thunderbolt from Kelechi Iheanacho in the 47th minute saw Leicester race into a two-goal lead, however a strike from Erik Lamela, as well as an own goal from Christian Fuchs levelled the tie once more.

Lamela then added his second of the game with a close-range tap in but Claude Puel's side were not lying down and Vardy would equalise for the visitors once more in the 73rd minute.

Just three minutes later though and Tottenham were back in front, courtesy of Harry Kane once more and his second and Spurs' fifth was enough to secure a memorable final-day victory.

Leicester 0-2 Tottenham - 08 December 2018

Leicester were looking to add European football to their armoury this season, however with some less-than-inspiring football on display, fans were beginning to lose patience with Claude Puel, who was dealt another blow by Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs.

On the stroke of half-time Tottenham's tricky winger Son Heung-Min broke the deadlock with a superb effort. Feinting past Nampalys Mendy, Son was able to create space for himself to unleash a curling effort into the corner of the goal, giving Kasper Schmeichel no chance.

Dele Alli made sure of the points in the second-half as he connected on the end of Son's teasing cross in the 58th minute, throwing himself towards the ball with a diving header to ensure Tottenham would return to the top four places.

Tottenham 3 - 1 Leicester - 10 February 2019

Back at Wembley once again, time looked well and truly up for Puel as his side were comfortably beaten once again by Tottenham.

Davinson Sanchez opened the scoring with his first goal in Spurs colours shortly after the half-hour mark but Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who had been dropped from the starting line-up, was subbed on in the 60th minute when the Foxes won a penalty.

Vardy was denied from the spot by Hugo Lloris and in dramatic fashion, Christian Eriksen would punish the Foxes with a smart finish to double the hosts' advantage.

Vardy wouldn't be kept out all game and his goal in the 76th minute made the recipe for a tense ending to the game as the East Midlanders searched for a late equaliser. It wouldn't come though as Son Heung-min made sure of the win with a stoppage time goal to keep the home side well and truly in the title race.

Leicester 2-1 Tottenham - 21 September 2019

After a strong start to the season in Brendan Rodgers' first full season in charge at the King Power Stadium, it would be VAR that would play a huge role as the Foxes came from behind to win.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead 29 minutes in, scoring one of the most unique goals the Premier League has seen. After being tackled and falling to the ground, Kane was able to use his killer instinct to react in time and connect his foot with the ball, lifting it over the on-rushing Schmeichel who had no chance to stop it in time.

The North Londoners then thought they had doubled the lead through Serge Aurier's low-driven effort, but after a lengthy delay, VAR then overturned the goal, judging that Son was offside by inches.

Leicester then capitalised, promptly going up the other end to equalise. A ball into the box caused a ricochet and panic amongst the Tottenham defence and Ricardo Pereira pounced, being on the end of a Jamie Vardy cross to tuck the ball into an empty net.

A moment of magic would be the difference between the two with five minutes to play as James Maddison's 25-yard rocket won the game for Leicester. Picking the ball up from deep, the Foxes number 10 drove towards the box, evading every challenge coming his way before unleashing a fierce effort to win Leicester the game.

Spurs 3-0 Leicester - 19 July 2020

With Leicester searching for a Champions League spot but in poor form, they were dealt yet another bitter blow on the penultimate game of the season as Jose Mourinho's side comfortably cruised to victory.

It took only six minutes for the home side to break the deadlock, as Son's deflected effort off James Justin caught Schmeichel out - giving Leicester a mountain to climb early doors.

Harry Kane has made a knack of scoring against Leicester - 16 goals in 14 appearances against the Foxes to be precise - and he added to his tally once more with a quick-fire double.

His first, a cool close-range finish in the 37th minute, before unleashing a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box three minutes later to leave Tottenham running riot and Leicester ruing yet another lacklustre start.