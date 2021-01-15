The five key quotes from Connor Ogilvie's pre-Accrington press conference

Gillingham will visit high-flying Accrington Stanley on Saturday with the aim of improving their recent poor form.

The Gills are in free fall right now and in desperate need of a win to run around their fortunes. Accrington, however, are on a brilliant run of form and have just broken into the top six of the table.

Ahead of the game, Gills defender Connor Ogilvie tackled the press via Zoom. Here are five of his key quotes.

On the poor run of form

“It is not the best run we are on, but we need to dig in as a group. No one else is going to change it apart from us and that has to come from within us. Hopefully we can go to Accrington and ger a result and get out of this run of form we are in.

“It will only take three or four good results and we will be right in the mix. But we need to work hard and get the results and if we do, we will be back looking upwards.”

Gillingham have lost five of their last six games in League One and are drifting further away from the play-off spots than they could like.

They are, however, only six points off the top six. A few positive results, and they will be back in with a chance.

On new signings

“It is part and parcel of football; people come in and out and you see new faces often. The players we had that have gone were quality players and I am sure the players coming in will be quality players.

“The Southampton boys we have had, such as Alfie [Jones] and Tommy [O’Connor], have been excellent. They have a great youth setup – you can tell by the players they have brought through – Bale, Walcott.

“They are a great academy and we’re happy to have them at Gillingham.”

Tyreke Johnson, Callum Slattery and Olly Lee have all joined Gillingham this month, with the Blues hoping they will help turn around their fortunes.

Johnson and Slattery are both on loan from Southampton and join fellow Saint Tom O’Connor at the club, continuing the Gills’ positive working relationship with the Premier League outfit.

On being a leader

“I will help anyone out if I can. If that means helping one of the youngsters or whoever that may be, I will do my best to help them.

“The main objective as a team is that we just want to win. We want to get results – that has not happened recently and hopefully we can change that at the weekend.”

At almost 25, Ogilive is now one of the more experienced heads at Priestfield, and certainly in the back line. He has recently been playing at left centre back in a back four in between Jack Tucker and Tom O’Connor, both 21, so often has to lead the way – but he doesn’t mind that.

On COVID

“We are doing whatever we can to help fight this virus and pandemic. Everyone has to do it right – testing, social distancing; we test, train, come home. It is not the most exciting life but at least we are able to go out there and enjoy it.

“It is lovely to get out there and play. When the pandemic first hit it was a bit of a shock. To have football for however long we did not have it, it was missed.

“In my free time I mix it up. I watch box sets and some games. It depends what is on tv.”

Testing has finally been stepped up in the EFL in terms of looking after players and staff, but players also have a responsibility to stick to rules and keep themselves and others safe when off the pitch.

Although it may be boring, Ogilvie has stuck to that.

On Accrington

“They are a good team. They have a good energy about them, and we know what they are about. We need to go there and impose our game and take our chances when they come and hopefully back my end, we can keep a clean sheet and get a result.

“We need to take the game to them, take our chances and keep it closed at the back. Hopefully we can go to Accrington and start a run. It is the perfect game because if we do that, we can go into other games, the likes of Lincoln, with a lot more confidence.

“If we want to climb up the table, we need to be beating teams no matter where they are and no matter what form they are in.”

Accrington have been League One’s surprise package this term and sit sixth in the table with just one defeat from their last 11 games.

It won’t be easy for the Gills, but they need results. They will have to be at their very best to get one on Saturday.