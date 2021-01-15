The key quotes from Mikel Arteta after Arsenal draw against Crystal Palace

The Gunners failed to make it five consecutive wins in all competitions as they were held-out for a draw at the Emirates. It was a lacklustre performance from the home side, with very little chances created.

Crystal Palace came closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time. James Tomkins headed the ball onto the crossbar and Christian Benteke forced Bernd Leno to produce a stunning save to ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the match.

On how he sums up the game

"I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game but I think the draw is a fair result, because we lacked some presence and some quality in the final third to win tonight."

Arsenal failed to produce any strong chances, only having four shots on target for the whole match. Alexandre Lacazette had very little supply going forward and out-of-touch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked disinterested on the left.

Nicolas Pepe was brought on with 25 minutes to go to try to carve out the win for Arsenal. However, the Ivorian struggled to make an impact to and the hosts were unable to trouble Vicente Guaita.

On whether is was difficult to adjust plans without Kieran Tierney

"It is a challenge when you create a game plan for the day and just a few hours before the game he has to pull out. But we have other players to do it and they have to step in. Kieran’s progression over the last few months has been incredible and now it’s for another player to step in and do what he does."

Kieran Tierney has played a huge role going forward for Arsenal this season. The Scotsman has utilised his attacking abilities to overlap on the left-hand side. Tierney also offers leadership skills to the side, having been captain of Celtic and the Scotland national team before.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles stepped up to fill Tierney's spot against Palace. He lacked match sharpness and was sloppy on the ball. He failed to replicate Tierney's recent performances and was taken off at the hour-mark.

On whether Mesut Ozil is close to leaving the club

"Well, I don’t know how close he has been before. There are some conversations going with Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet."

Mesut Ozil seems to be set to leave the club in this January transfer window. The German had not been selected for the Premier League squad, leaving him on extraordinary wages but without game time. The 32-year-old has been in north London for seven and a half years and has produced some magic moments throughout. However, with interest from Turkish side Fenerbache, it appears his time at the club may soon be over.