Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal battles for possession with James McArthur of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on January 14, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta's side failed to find a breakthrough in North London after seeing a bounce of results in the previous four games.

Crystal Palace had the best chances of the game after hitting the cross bar and going close via Christian Benteke.

Arsenal will be unhappy with a draw but at least they have prevented a loss, which was happening on a regular basis before the Boxing Day win over Chelsea.

Ratings

Bernd Leno - 8 - A bystander for most of the first half, the number one was called into action after 42 minutes to deny Christian Benteke. A superb stop.

Hector Bellerin - 7 - Up and down that right flank, Bellerin was making his presence known. His runs in behind the defence were causing issues for Palace.

Rob Holding - 7 - His confidence was up after signing a new contract. Holding was extremely vocal and was organising the defence.

David Luiz - 6 - The Brazilian was returning to the side in the absence of Pablo Mari. It was a huge chance for him to show Arteta he is the man for the job.

Ainsley Maitland Niles - 4 - Playing in an unfamiliar role at left wing-back, the number 15 looked shaky in the first half an hour.

Granit Xhaka - 9 - Dictating the midfield, Xhaka was good. His defensive was superb. The only negative was that he led a few long-range passes astray.

Dani Ceballos - 6 - The Spaniard saw a lot of the ball in the opening 10 minutes of the game. His involvement after was limited.

Emile Smith Rowe - 5 - The current man of the moment struggled in the first half. He didn't see much of the ball at all.

Bukayo Saka - 6 - Trying to make things happen on the right flank, Saka was finding it hard to be creative, Palace were nullifying his threat.

Alexandre Lacazette - 4 - With next to no involvement in the first half, 'Laca' was no threat at all to the Palace defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6 - 'Auba' remained wide left. He stung the Palms of Vicente Guaita with twenty minutes gone but there was no breakthrough.

Substitutions

Nicolas Pepe - 4 - The Ivorian failed to make an impact after coming on with 30 minutes remaining.

Thomas Partey - 6 - Returning from an injury, Partey did his job in midfield and his defensive performance was acceptable.

Eddie Nketiah - 4 - The striker didn’t offer much when he came on.