The Changing of the guard, Arsenal's new number 10?

Arsenal’s creative revelation Emile Smith-Rowe has stepped up and performed to levels that have made heads turn all around the Premier League.

The 20-year-old Attacking midfielder is blessed with excellent spatial awareness and makes some incredible runs off the ball that provide so many options for The Gunners attackers to take advantage of.

Smith-Rowe provides that creative spark that Arsenal have been struggling with and missing so far this season. He links the midfield to the attack and brings his teammates into the game with his passing and movement.

The sheer quality of this young player was showcased on Saturday night when Smith-Rowe came off the bench to lead his team to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Smith Rowe took the place of Willian in the number 10 role and instantly changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s side in an attacking sense. The Gunners straight away stretched Newcastle and Smith-Rowe was at the heart, Conducting The attack.

Lack of creativity this season

Arsenal have struggled with the lack of creativity within their team so far this season. And since playmaker Mesut Ozil was not included within The Gunners Premier League squad, Arsenal fans have criticised Mikel Arteta for not adding the answer to their problems in their team.

The Emergence of Smith-Rowe has given Arteta cause for selection headaches with the Hale End graduate coming into the team and helping them function with much more fluidity and creative ability.

Arsenal have struggled to create chances for star strikers Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who have struck isolated figures up front so far this season. Smith Rowe’s inclusion has seen Alex Lacazette rediscover some of his best form.

Lacaztte’s hold up play and Smith Rowe’s off the ball runs have seen some beautiful combinations played between the duo. Fellow Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka has also impressed this season with his versatile attacking attributes providing much needed creativity for The Gunners.

Background On the young star

Smith-Rowe first caught the eye aged 17 when he joined Arsenal for their preseason tour of Singapore. He scored a long-range strike from outside the box against Atletico Madrid and current teammate Thomas Partey.

The young Arsenal Starlet joined The Hale End academy in 2010 at the age of 10 and made his first appearance for the under 23’s in the 2016/17 season aged 16.

Smith-Rowe signed a long-term contract with The Gunners in 2018 with the Manager at the time Unai Emery describing him as an exciting talent and having lots of potential.

Looking ahead:

Arsenal will be hoping the youngster can continue his impressive form so far this season and fill the void that Ozil has left behind as Arsenal try to force the 32-year-old German playmaker out the club.

With a January Exit to Fenerbahçe looking likely, The Number 10 shirt will become available if Arsenal Decide 'ESR' is the Right man to take over from one Arsenal’s all time greats.