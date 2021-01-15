The key quotes from Chris Wilder's pre-Tottenham press conference 

Relief would have been the overwhelming feeling around Shirecliffe training ground this week following Sheffield United's victory over Newcastle on Tuesday evening, their first Premier League win since July.

Chris Wilder's men face a tough follow up task this weekend as they welcome Jose Mourinho's Tottenham to Yorkshire.

The Blades won the corresponding fixture 3-1 last season, thanks to strikes from Sander Berge, Lys Mousset and Oliver McBurnie.

Back to back wins

Sunday will be the first time this season The Blades head into a fixture off the back of a league victory. Wilder explained how the mood in the camp has been transformed over the last seven days following the back-to-back victories.

'''Bit different isn’t it? It’s where you want to be going into an incredibly tough game.

''An upturn in mood, which you would expect after a result against Bristol Rovers and a much improved performance and deserved victory over Newcastle''

Socially distanced celebrations

Following The Blades' win on Tuesday and the subsequent celebrations that followed Billy Sharp's match winning penalty, football yet again found itself under the microscope of the nation.

It was revealed last week that the Premier League had reminded its players and staff about the protocols when it comes to celebrating goals.

The ruling has left many managers and players around the league questioning the validation of guidance.

On Tuesday evening Wilder strongly defended his players ''We've talked before about the country looking at us but it is an emotional game on the pitch and on the touchline,' the Sheffield United manager said. 'It is unnatural and unreal [not to celebrate].

'How can they not? They are team-mates and I don't see any way they can just walk back to the halfway line and show no emotion after what they've been through for a long period.'

On Friday afternoon he apologised for the strength of his comments on Tuesday, although he did maintain his stance on the ruling, suggesting it would be difficult to implement.

''You are caught up in the game - I apologise personally if my comments were found to be insensitive - we will do our best - managers have been on the call with the Premier League and we have had some instructions

Wilder went onto add ''I don’t think I was on my own as a manager the majority of managers have said the same and we have to adapt and do better, which we will do''

On Tottenham and their season so far

Wilder spoke openly about his admiration for his opposite number on Sunday, Jose Mourinho. He revealed the two time Champions League winner is his favourite manager in the division.

''Jose is my favourite manager in the league, I have enormous respect for him.

''I really like him. I know he splits opinion but, for me, he is an incredible guy. Box office and, most importantly, a winner."

Spurs enjoyed a flying start to the season under Mourinho as they sat top of the league in December. However, recent results for Mourinho's men halted their pursuit at the top of the table, only winning one of their last five in the Premier League.

Wilder still upheld his admiration of Mourinho's men despite their recent slump.

''They are right up there - the manager will be frustrated with late goals that I should imagine looking at the manager’s career he will be a little bit frustrated with - take those late goals off it would affect their points total and they would be right up there at the top of the league - they have some outstanding players and a manager that is the best in the business

Injuries

WIlder gave an update on the current availabilities in his squad ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

''We've got seven out for the weekend - which is a big chunk of our squad - yet again not been great for us. We had everyone available last year and it does affect us.

“We’ve got a few out. I think we’ve got 7 out for the weekend. We’re hopeful we’ll get a couple back but we might lose one and we’ve got a doubt about one.”

The United boss also revealed McBurnie was back training on grass this afternoon [Friday], but suggested Sunday could be slightly to soon for the Scottish international.

''He’s working away - he’s been out on the grass today - difficult one because of the nature of the injury with Oli - the nature of that has to be tested in training.

''He has come through the early parts of his recovery - still got another day to go but he’s a doubt - it’s really day by day with Oli''