Reading vs Arsenal preview Women's Super League: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Reading's game against Chelsea last week was the only one to take place in the Women's Super League due to Covid-19. This weeks game gets no easier for them as they host Arsenal who are looking to close the gap on the current league leaders, Manchester United.

Team news

The Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing performance last week and head coach Kelly Chambers said:

"This season's been a real transitional one in terms of the amount of players we've brought in. It's taken us this long - minus the game against Chelsea - to get where we wanted to be, so obviously the Chelsea result is a setback, as prior to that, we were in a good place performance wise and started turning those performances into results. We need to make sure we work hard on turning things around ahead of next week."

Arsenal finished 2020 with a 4-0 win at home to Everton. They will without Viktoria Schnaderbeck and Steph Catley who are both injured and have started their rehabilitation. Both Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz are back in full squad training and are available for selection.

Predicted line-ups

Reading:

Morley (GK)

Leine, Cooper, Mitchell, Woodham

Fishlock, James, Williams, Harding

Eikeland, Harries

Arsenal:

Williams (GK)

Evans, Williamson, Beattie, McCabe

Gut, Little, Roord

Mead, Foord, Nobbs

Ones to watch

Jess Fishlock is definitely one to watch in the Reading line-up. She was nominated for December Player of the Month after she scored a brace in their last game of 2020 against Brighton and one against Manchester United. The midfielder will test the Arsenal back line with dangerous shots and link up with her fellow attackers.

For Arsenal, Vivianne Miedema, although didn't start the last game for the Gunners, is leading the race for the Golden Boot this season, having netted 11 goals in 10 games. This would be the third consecutive season she has finished as the top scorer, although according to RMC Sport, it is rumoured she may be on the move to Lyon.

Previous meetings

When these two teams met last in the WSL in the reverse teams earlier this season Arsenal secured a huge 6-1 win with Miedema and Jill Roord both netting twice. Last season this fixture saw Miedema run the show again scoring twice in a 0-3 win for Arsenal.

However, this season Reading have proven they can perform against the top teams in the league, securing a point against Manchester City in October.

How to watch

The match kicks off at the Madjeski Stadium at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

This fixture is available to watch on the FA player.