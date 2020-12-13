Manchester City Women 2-1 Arsenal: Last-minute Weir goal earns City victory

Manchester City and won 2-1 against Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The second meeting of the two this season, after the delayed 2019/20 FA Cup semi-final, an early Vivianne Miedema goal was cancelled out by Sam Mewis later in the first half and it took until the final minute of added time for City to go in front through Caroline Weir.

The game

It took only two minutes for Manchester City to go behind against Göteborg; three against Arsenal. Passing accuracy has at times been a weakness for City - especially when under pressure - and Joe Montemurro's side capitalised on that to the visitors' avail early on.

Trying to build up through possession, Lucy Bronze passed the ball to the wrong side of Keira Walsh and when the latter took a heavy touch, she was dispossessed by Vivianne Miedema. Steph Houghton attempted to close her down but the Dutchwoman fired a curled the ball towards the far post and past Ellie Roebuck.

Arsenal then dominated much of the first half. Their pressing style kept City's midfield three away from the ball and forced the hosts into positions where they had little time or space to build up passing moves. Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord doubled up on the left in an attempt to nullify Bronze's attacking threat on the wing; the right-back forced to go inside.

However, as Arsenal started to tire, the blues slowly started to grow into the first half. They focused on making the pitch wide with much of the play coming down the right-wing - Chloe Kelly's dribbling utilised in an attempt to break through into the box. Sam Mewis performed far better when given time on the ball, using her physicality to hold off pressure and to allow her to play passes in City's build-up.

Despite this, they struggled to get into the eighteen-yard box and behind Arsenal's deep defensive line; which became more compact with midfielders dropping back. It took a set-piece for City to be able to level the scoring, struggling to find space in open play.

A Chloe Kelly corner was met by Sam Mewis, who hardly needed to jump, on the edge of the six-yard box. The American international - after Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams had come out and failed to control her box - headed the ball into the ground before it bounced up and into the net.

Second half

Arsenal had dominated the start of the first half, but that was definitely not the case in the second. A tight game, City pressed high up the pitch and made it difficult for the visitors to be able to make it out of their own half. The blues were the better side in the second half but were not able to convert any of their chances into goals.

It took until the 62nd minute for the game's first substitution, Ellen White replacing Lauren Hemp. Manchester City changed how they set themselves up - Ellen White featuring as a nine with Georgia Stanway pushed out to the left.

It was much the same for the rest of the half. City dominated but, except for a handful of occasions, were not able to trouble Lydia Williams and Arsenal kept out their opposition well.

For the visitors, they struggled to gain any real opportunities to put themselves back in front. With the play concentrated in their own half, it was rare for Arsenal to be on the front foot.

City's came close from a corner in the 90th minute. With a mass of bodies in the box, the ball fell to Steph Houghton close to the goal-line but the ball didn't land in a good position for her and it was cleared by the visitors.

However, with less than a minute left in the game, the ball was met by Caroline Weir at the edge of the area who curled a sublime shot past Lydia Williams to earn City all three points.

Takeaways

Early worries once again for City

Manchester City took their time to get into the first half of the game and a more switched-on Arsenal took advantage of the opportunities given to them.

It was similar on Wednesday afternoon in the UEFA Women's Champions League away to Göteborg - the Swedish side getting the opening goal in the second minute.

Arsenal defend well

Despite good possession-based football from the latter part of the first half onwards for the hosts, Arsenal's defending saw them hold on for the majority of the game; only undone by a wonderful Caroline Weir goal.

Sitting deep when on the back foot, they shut out City's attacks and stopped them from being able to create clear-cut chances.