5 key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's post West Brom press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon at Molineux, in the Black Country derby.

Wolves got off to a slow start to the game, conceding early before fighting back to lead at half time through Fabio Silva and Willy Boly.

However, it wasn't enough to see them through though, with West Brom scoring a quickfire double to seal the win early in the second half.

Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media after the game to discuss the result, West Brom's goals and chances and formation.

• On the result:

Nuno will want Wolves to move on from this result quickly and focus on their next game, the FA Cup clash with Chorley on Friday.

Nuno said that substituting club captain Conor Coady was tactical and not down to injury.

Nuno said, "We didn't do a good game or achieve a good result. It means a lot for us and our fans. We didn't do what we should do defensively.

"The start of the second half was very bad. Conceding goals makes our task very hard. We wanted to control the game and be aggressive in defence and we didn't do it."

• On West Brom's goals:

Two of the Baggies' goal were from soft penalties, with the second coming from a set-piece, Wolves' current kryptonite this season.

They have now won just one of their last nine in the Premier League.

Nuno had this to say, "We knew that West Brom were trying from throw-ins, long balls and set pieces and we didn't defend well. Coady came off - options, options. It was a simple decision."

"Two penalties and a throw-in [were West Brom's goals]. We knew we required better defending. We must rectify it and do better."

On Wolves chances and their formation:

Wolves have adopted a four at the back formation in recent weeks with Espirito Santo saying: "We think that a back four is better for us with the players we have, it is time to analyse and see what the next step forwards is."

"We had chances and require better finishing. It's very hard against a team that defends so well with men behind the ball.

"We are all disappointed. We are aware it's not a good moment for us, we have to react to it and work hard."

• On the league table:

After this recent dip in form, Wolves find themselves 10 points above the relegation zone.

Speaking about his side's position, Nuno said “We don’t look at the table."

”We look at how we are doing things and we are not doing things well. We must find better solutions and better decisions.

“There’s only one solution: go to the training ground and work. At the same time we must analyse and find better solutions for the team."

On what Nuno wants to give the fans:

With such passionate fans, Nuno always wants to win and expressed his disappointment in the derby defeat, he said: “We are disappointed that we didn’t achieve what we want to give the (supporters) - a good game and a good performance that can make them happier in these tough moments.”

He also spoke about what they will aim to work on.

“It’s football. Mistakes, bad decisions that require better solutions. This is what we’re going to work on.”