Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion: Predicted Line Ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on West Bromwich Albion at Molineux for the first Black Country Derby since 2012.

Nuno Espirito Santo will hope to bounce back from the midweek defeat at home to Everton.

The Opposition

West Brom are still looking to for their first win since appointing new manager Sam Allardyce in December.

The Baggies' haven't won in their last seven games, with their last victory coming under old manager Slaven Bilic against Sheffield United back in November.

Despite their poor form, West Brom are actually unbeaten in their last two away visits to Manchester City and Liverpool, where The Baggies earned a 1-1 draw in both games.

West Brom travel to Molineux without forwards Hal Robson-Kanu and Karlan Grant due to match fitness and a foot injury respectively.

Midfielder, Conor Gallagher, also misses out due to suspension.

West Brom completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass at the beginning of January, who will be keen to make a positive impact.

The Scotsman is yet to make an appearance for his new club, however his experience, and strong set pieces, could be pivotal if West Brom were to get a result.

Tactics and Formation

Nuno has been flirting with the prospect of a back four this season, which has generated rather mixed results.

Despite the change in formation initially happening in order to compensate for Conor Coady's absence against Southampton, the Wolves manager has since stuck with it in a bid to boost his side's creativity.

Willy Boly is set to make a return to the squad, after missing the last five Premier League games, which means we could see Nuno reverting to a back three.

Although the creativity in attack spiked, putting the chances away has been an issue, particularly with the absence of Raul Jimenez.

In their last eight Premier League games, Wolves have scored more than one goal in just two games, Chelsea and Brighton.

Nuno has been experimenting with the front three to fill the goalscoring void left by the absences of Jimenez and Daniel Podence. Morgan Gibbs-White started the match against Everton in a No.10 role, just behind the wingers.

This was his first start since being called back early from his loan spell at Swansea City.

Nuno has also tried summer signing Vitinha in the same position against Manchester United, but without the desired effect.

Given the struggles going forward, Nuno might offer an opportunity to Patrick Cutrone who has also been recalled from his loan spell.

Fernando Marcal and Jonny Castro Otto are still sidelined through injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Ruí Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Adama Traore, Patrick Cutrone, Adama Traore.

West Bromwich Albion (4-5-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O'Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Semi Ajayi, Romaine Sawyers, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira.