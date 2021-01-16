Wolves 2-3 West Brom: Player ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers' poor run of form continued as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to local rivals West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Matheus Pereira converted twice from the penalty spot in between a Semi Ajeyi header to earn the Baggies their first win under Sam Allardyce.

Wolves came from 1-0 down to go 2-1 up in the first half through Fabio Silva and Willy Boly, but they let their lead slip against their local rivals.

Here are the Wolves player ratings:

Defence

Rui Patricio- 5/10: Could have done better for Ajeyi's equalising goal, but was sent the wrong way for both Pereira penalties. Apart from the three goals, he wasn't required to do much in between the sticks.

Nelson Semedo- 6/10: Seems to improving game-by-game at the moment. His defensive work didn't seem to have any cracks in and he continues to build a successful relationship with Traore. When West Brom did take the lead, he did seem to lack confidence going forward.

Conor Coady- 5/10: Should have cleared the ball when he had the chance prior to the penalty. Does seem to struggle as part of a back four, maybe the reason to why he was replaced by Ait-Nouri.

Willy Boly- 7/10: Where do I start? A goal, assist and gave away a penalty, all in the first-half. His presence in the back-line made a difference and he deserves credit for his assist to Silva. Second half was quiter, of course, but good to have him back.

Romain Saiss- 5/10: In a makeshift position, the Moroccan worked well with Neto on the left. Not as attack-minded as Rayan Ait-Nouri, but he was faced with the challenge of keeping Robert Snodgrass quiet, which he did. Faced with the same problem as earlier in the season, with him lacking the attack-minded ability Wolves require down the left.

Midfield

Leander Dendoncker- 5/10: Despite not being known for it in the past, the Belgium's presence in the box has become a common theme this season. Overall, another quiet performance for Dendoncker.

Ruben Neves- 6/10: Did seem a little shaky whilst Wolves were behind but saw his performance improve as the team went ahead. His second-half showing wasn't the best before being replaced by Gibbs-White.

Joao Moutinho- 6/10: Delivered some brilliant corners, with Boly's goal coming from one in the first half. Didn't get as much of the ball as he would have hoped, but the lack of pace is becoming clearer.

Attack

Adama Traore- 6/10: On his return to the squad, Traore caused Kieran Gibbs and Kamil Grosicki problems all afternoon with his pace and explosive energy. Continued to run all game, but his crosses were often dealt with from the visitors.

Fabio Silva- 7/10: No matter what happens to the teenager, he will always be remembered for his equalising goal against the Baggies. Showed brilliant technique and strength before tucking the ball into the bottom corner. Did show quality going forward in the second half but frustration eventually crept in as Albion ran-out winners.

Pedro Neto- 6.5/10: Usually Wolves' brightest light, Neto wasn't provided with any opportunity to make a difference. In the second half, once Wolves fell behind, Neto came into the game more and looked the most likely to provide the equaliser, but it just didn't fall for him.

Substitutions

Morgan Gibbs-White- 6/10: Could tell the game meant everything to him when he came on, one of the most vocalists on the pitch. Spent the majority of the game running form box-to-box but didn't do m

Rayan Ait-Nouri- 5/10: Lashed a shot just over on his right-foot after neatly cutting in. Did offer something different from what Saiss did prior to his introduction, but couldn't help influence the scoreline.

Patrick Cutrone- 5/10:Missed an absolute sitter moments after coming on, but his movement was good prior to the move.