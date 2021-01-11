Wolves to face Chorley in the FA Cup Fourth Round

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been drawn away to non-league Chorley in the FA Cup fourth round, with the tie taking place over the weekend January 23-24.

The Magpies beat a youthful Derby County side in the third round and will now welcome Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Back in 1986, the two sides met famously that saw two replays and Chorley win 3-0 at Bolton Wanderers' old Burnden Park.

The Wanderers have lifted the famous domestic trophy on four occasions (1893, 1908, 1949 and 1960), whilst finishing as runners-up on a further four occasions (1889, 1896, 1921 and 1939).

If victorious against Chorley, they will host Shrewsbury/Southampton or Arsenal in the fifth round, that will take place around Wednesday 10 February.

Chorley's early wins in the cup

Chorley's FA Cup journey began back at the start of October when they defeated Gateshead 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Cardwell and Lewis Reily.

They faced another National League North side in York City, where Reily's third penalty in four games sealed a gutsy display for the Magpies.

Then came the cup magic, where Chorley came from 2-0 down to knock out 2013 winners Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Garner and Tom James put the Latics ahead and seemed to secure a comfortable passage to the second round for the League One side, but Elliot Newby and Harry Cardwell drew the non-league side level.

In extra-time, Connor Hall completed the comeback by rounding Owen Evans, before slotting the ball away.

League One and Championship side's beaten

Another League One were stunned by another spectacular fightback as Peterborough United were Chorley's next victims.

Embed from Getty Images

Jamie Vermiglio's side fell behind when Jack Taylor struck the ball into the roof of the net early on.

However, Hall and Lewis Baines were the heroes as they secured their first-ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup.

Last weekend, due to a Covid-19 breakout throughout the Derby side, they hosted a youthful Rams' team.

Embed from Getty Images

In a confident performance for the black and whites, Hall found the net again in the first half, before Mike Calveley tapped home the second to secure a tie with Wolves.