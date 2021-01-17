Tanguy Ndombele: Catching A Groove

Playing Tanguy Ndombele as a central attacking midfielder has been the solution to most of Jose Mourinho's problems this season.

After having a tough first campaign with Tottenham Hotspur, struggling to adapt to the North London life, the most expensive transfer in club's history seems to have caught a groove.

Ndombele put on yet another great performance in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Sheffield United by 1-3 at Bramall Lane.

Aside from scoring one of the best goals of the season from an almost impossible angle, Ndombele created chances for Spurs to attack the 'Blades', which included an 88% pass success.

Embed from Getty Images

Jose Mourinho's Speaks on Ndombele

"I give special credit to Ndombele," Jose Mourinho said.

"It is the player's desire to earn a place in the team. It's on the player. My door is always open, but the player has to walk through. It is not for me to go and bring them through.

Mr (Daniel) Levy's input is some but it is small. It is true that Mr Levy had some conversations with him and to tell him that we believed in him."

Although he has had some issues regarding his fitness, Ndombele has proven the doubters he'a a guarantee when playing 90 minutes. The 24 year-old has played 24 games for Spurs this season, recording four goals and three assists.

Tanguy Ndombele has become a frequent starter for the Portuguese manager, starting 16 out of the 18 games Spurs have played in the Premier League this season.