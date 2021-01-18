Blackpool vs Northampton Town: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Mid-table Blackpool host struggling Northampton Town on Tuesday night in League One at Bloomfield Road, kick-off is at 7pm.

Blackpool come into the game 14th in League One, following their 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Hull City at the weekend.

Northampton Town travel to Bloomfield Road following a week out of action as their game against Oxford United on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Team News

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has a few absentees for the game with Keshi Anderson and Daníel Grétarsson expected to be out for a few weeks after suffering injuries in the Seasiders' FA Cup triumph over West Bromich Albion earlier this month. Cj Hamilton will also remain sidelined.

In addition to that, midfielder Ben Woodburn will be unavailable following the expiration of his loan deal from Liverpool. Woodburn reunited with the Premier League champions on Monday.

As for Northampton, boss Keith Curle has less to worry about. Scott Pollock is the only man on the sideline for the Cobblers. Defenders Alan Sheehan and Lloyd Jones are likely to be back fit, with Jones rumoured to be back from self-isolating and Sheehan recovering from a slight knock.

Predicted Lineups

Blackpool: Maxwell, Turton, Ekpiteta, Ballard, Husband, Dougall, Ward, Lubala, Kaikai, Yates, Madine.

Northampton Town: Mitchell, Hoskins, Jones, Sheehan, Bolger, Mills, McWilliams, Watson, Sowerby, Edmondson, Rose.

Ones to watch

The clear danger man for the Seasiders on Tuesday night will be striker Jerry Yates. Yates is Blackpool's top scorer this season with six goals in 20 appearances, including the equaliser on Saturday against Hull City. The striker has scored two goals in his last two appearances and is in top form heading into Tuesday's fixture.

Yates will be joined up top by fellow striker Gary Madine. Madine has four goals and two assists for the hosts in the division this season, as well as three so far in the FA Cup. Yates and Madine have 13 goals between them meaning the Northampton backline will need to be on top form to nullify the deadly duo.

Northampton Town will be hoping to form a deadly duo of their own up top after securing the signatures of Mickel Miller and Ryan Edmondson on loan for the rest of the season.

Miller has scored over 70 goals across England and Scotland in his career. Northampton fans will hope Miller can add some pace to the Cobblers attack, something which has been lacking this season.

As for Edmondson, the Leeds United loanee is just starting out in football and at 19 years of age hasn't had much first-team football. The highly-rated youngster will hope to make a name for himself in English football at Northampton and will want to start his Northampton career well on Tuesday.

Previous Meetings

Since their first meeting in December 1965, the two sides have faced each other 35 times. The record is heavily in Blackpool's favour with 18 wins for the Seasiders, seven draws and 10 wins for Northampton.

The sides haven't met since April 2018, a comfortable night for Blackpool who welcomed Northampton to Bloomfield Road and came out on top by three goals to nil.

Where to watch

Blackpool season-ticket holders can watch the game live for free through iFollow.

Blackpool fans who are not season ticket holders can watch the game live for £10 through iFollow.

Northampton fans can also purchase a live match pass for £10 here.

Pre-match quotes

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is yet to speak to the media ahead of the game.

Northampton manager Keith Curle admires the quality Blackpool have in their squad and has told the Northampton website:

"As a good team, Blackpool have perhaps gone under the radar a little bit sometimes and have not always got the credit they have deserved and that's a little unfair” he said.

"Neil Critchley has come in from Liverpool with some fresh ideas and he is implementing his own style.

“You can see that in the way they play and their movement and we will need to try and counteract that. They do not just have one way of playing though, they have a plan B and I am a big admirer of Gary Madine.

“It is another challenge for us but we are ready and raring to go.

“Having Saturday called off was frustrating because the players were all geared up for it but the referee deemed the surface unsafe with the huge amount of rain there had been.

“We went and trained instead and we have had a little bit more time to embed the new players into the group.

"From a supporters' point of view, with the game being off it might mean some supporters are allowed into the stadium to watch the game when it is re-arranged, we will have to wait and see."