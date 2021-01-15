Northampton Town vs Oxford United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Struggling Northampton Town host inform Oxford United on Saturday afternoon in League One at 15:00.

The hosts, Northampton Town, go into the game 19th in the League One table, one point clear of the relation zone.

They take on an Oxford United side sat bang in the middle of the table in 12th, five points off the play-off places.

Both teams will be wearing green armbands during the game as a mark of respect for Harry Dunn. Harry lived halfway between the two clubs and was known by staff at Oxford United, his father Tim is also a Northampton Town season ticket holder.

Team news

Northampton will be boosted by two new attacking acquisitions. On Thursday afternoon the Cobblers announced the loan signing of Mickel Miller from Rotherham United and Ryan Edmondson from Leeds United. Both forwards are fit and available for the game.

Midfielder Scott Pollock will be the only known absentee on Saturday afternoon, he is still sidelined with a groin injury.

However, Northampton boss Keith Curle will be relieved by the return of Joseph Mills at left wing-back. The Cobblers have missed Mills' attacking and defensive qualities on the left in recent months and were delighted to have him back in Tuesdays Papa Johns Trophy defeat to the MK Dons.

The visitors Oxford United have a fit squad to choose from for Saturdays clash. The U's manager Karl Robinson confirmed he still has one niggling injury to keep an eye on but has kept Oxford fans guessing, saying to their website that he "won't name names."

Predicted lineups

Northampton Town:

Mitchell, Harriman, Sheehan, Bolger, Jones, Mills, Sowerby, McWilliams, Hoskins, Rose, Edmondson.

Oxford United:

Stevens, Long, Moore, Atkinson, Ruffles, McGuane, Gorrin, Forde, Henry, Shodipo, Taylor.

Ones to watch

After a slow start to his time at Northampton, Danny Rose is now starting to improve his form and will be one to watch up top on Saturday. Rose has three goals and an assist so far this season.

The 27-year-old was vital in Northampton's last game of 2020 when they beat Gillingham by three goals to one. Rose won his team a penalty which Sam Hoskins converted as well as getting on the scoresheet himself just before the break.

As for Oxford, forward Matty Taylor has been one of the top scorers in the division this season. Taylor has netted nine times in 20 games this season, including two in the reverse fixture in mid-December.

In addition to his brace in the reverse fixture, Taylor has only been beaten once by Northampton in his playing career, a record he'll be keen to keep hold of on Saturday afternoon.

Previous meetings

Northampton vs Oxford is a fixture which has turned into a bit of a rivalry ever since both sides were going for the League Two title in 2016. Although it was Northampton who went onto win the title under Chris Wilder, Oxford boss at the time Micheal Appleton claimed his Oxford side were "the best in League Two." Understandably, this sparked some tension between the two sets of supporters.

Overall, the record just tips Northampton's way with 16 wins over Saturday's opponents, four draws and 15 wins for The U's since their first clash back in November 1967.

The two sides have already done battle this season, with Oxford convincingly winning by four goals to nil in December 2020.

Where to watch

Northampton Town season ticket holders can tune into the match for free on iFollow Cobblers.

Non-season ticket holders can pay £10 to watch the match live here.

Oxford United fans can also watch the game for the same price through Oxfords iFollow service.

Pre-match quotes

Northampton manager Keith Curle is keen to put right what happened to his side in the reverse fixture and told the Northampton website:

“Every game we go into we try and win,” he said.

“It will be a different team and a different game on Saturday, every game throws up different challenges but it’s another opportunity for us.

“Oxford are a good team and they were in the play-off final last season. They have the familiarity of playing at this level and that is something we are still working towards.

“We are getting players back from injury now and with the new players coming in it brings a freshness to the squad.

“When you want to continue an upward spiral you need to constantly improve the squad and you do that by bringing in better players."

Ahead of his 150th game in charge of The U's, Karl Robinson has been reflecting on his time at Oxford so far. Ahead of the game, he told the Oxford Mail:

"It’s been a phenomenal rollercoaster," he said.

“Every year our position in the league has been a bit better and we’re disappointed how we’ve started the season, but I think everyone’s understood the reasons why.

“To reach 150 games is a shock, as I feel like I’ve not been here too long.

“Hopefully I’ve not outstayed my welcome.”