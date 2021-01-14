Plymouth Argyle sign Liverpool's Adam Lewis

Plymouth Argyle have announced the signing of left-wing-back Adam Lewis on loan from Liverpool.

This is the first dip into the January transfer window that Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe has made, and it is expected that a central defender may also join the club this window to help strengthen Argyle’s backline.

The window has seen Argyle lose two players already with the loanee striker Timmy Abraham returning to his parent club Fulham and centre-back Niall Canavan signing for League Two side Bradford City, earning the club an undisclosed fee.

Lewis’ career so far

The 21-year-old made his full debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup last year, keeping a clean sheet at Anfield in the Reds’ fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town.

Lewis has spent the first half of the season on loan at French club Amiens SC who ply their trade in the second division, though, the youngster only managed nine appearances during the loan and had not played since mid-November.

For Argyle, Lewis will fill in on the left side for the injured George Cooper, which should free up Conor Grant to return to his preferred central midfield role.

The fans’ reaction

The general reaction from the Green Army was positive, with many of them recognising the talent the youngster possesses, though, some questioned why a centre-back hadn’t been brought in instead.



"Going forward, I haven’t seen anyone as good as him at that age, in terms of quality and what he can deliver in the final third." - Steven Gerrard in 2017.



Clearly a player in there somewhere who could thrive at this level. No doubt a CB remains top priority though. #pafc https://t.co/iiQAnJAw0F — Tom Sleeman (@TomSleeman11) January 14, 2021

Was wanted by some Championship Teams so it goes to show the connections we have around clubs#pafc https://t.co/Q4KWMrwkQm — Jamie Burton (@JamieBurtonPAFC) January 14, 2021

good BUT a centre half is our priority - because i can tell you now, Wootton is not starting. — Cody Wood (@CxdyWood) January 14, 2021

Cover for coopers injury. Good bit of buisness on paper. 👍 — Richard Perkins (@richieperkins8) January 14, 2021

Lewis’ thoughts

Lewis spoke to the club about the new loan move on Thursday.

“I am glad to be here, I am excited and raring to go. When the opportunity came up (to sign for Argyle) I was right on it. It is a massive club, the manager and backroom staff are great, I did not need to think twice about coming here.

“I like the way he (Lowe) plays, it suits me well. I am a very attacking player, I always go forward, I do not play backwards, and I like to cross the ball.

“In France I did not get to play as much as I would have liked to, but I think here I will probably get the chance to play against better players and get my confidence back."



Lewis’ Future

Lewis is available for Saturday’s fixture, where the Pilgrims will look to build on their back-to-back wins as they take on ninth-place Crewe Alexandrea at Home Park.

Lowe’s first January signing will wear shirt number 22 for the remainder of the season.