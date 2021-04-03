Huddersfield Town 1-1 Brentford: Huddersfield player ratings in point towards safety

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Sergi Canos of Brentford clashes with Juninho Bacuna of Huddersfield Town resulting in an injury during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Brentford at John Smith's Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town gained a good point towards survival against Brentford in West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon. The Terriers took the lead after some nice work from Alex Vallejo who pounced on Christian Noorgard's mix up, setting up Lewis O'Brien to calmly slot the ball into the back of the net, catching the keeper out by surprise.

Brentford made it honours even just after half time, Naby Sarr at first was the beneficiary to just clear the ball off the line. Although Brentford were able to recycle their chance to get a foothold back in the game, they continued to threaten to take the lead moments later as Ivan Toney hit the post, the tight angle going in Town's favour.

Just as Town returned to action after the International break, the Terriers sit 18th in the league table, eight points the difference between themselves and Rotherham United in the relegation zone.

Defence

Ryan Schofield: 8/10 - The Town keeper was neat all game pulling off some very important saves at crucial moments of the game. His handling was second to none, although the clean sheet couldn't be kept intact. The Terriers keeper will be looking to finish the season strong as he has his eyes firmly on next season and securing a regular spot under Carlos Corberan. Consistency will be key for the number 31 to finish off the season well.

Dumeaco Duhaney 7/10 - Alongside Richard Keogh, Duhaney looked assertive with the ball at this feet looking to play the ball forward from the left hand side. Having made some bursting runs on the left he showed his pace and capabilities looking to exploit the wide areas. The number 17 looked promising keeping the balance between taking up defensive and attacking positions, also keeping his shape in order when called upon.

Richard Keogh 7.5/10 - A veteran will always bring experience and that is exactly what he bought to the side today. When Brentford equalised he made sure he controlled the back line as the most influential defender in the side. Keogh played out from the back at ease not feeling troubled at any point.

Naby Sarr 8/10 - Sarr was at the centre of controversy for a handball in the game but otherwise he was one of the best players for the Terriers. He cleared the ball off the line in the build up to Brentford's goal, although there was nothing else he could have done about the goal in the build up. A tank in the Town ranks, he showed a great deal of strength on and off the ball which can rub off the team in a positive sense.

Pipa 7/10 - Playing at right-back, Pipa played out of position and didn't look greatly assured in his position. Filling in for the team and looking to do a job right till the end he did get hold of the ball numerous times but lacked the end product which was disappointing for Pipa on a personal note, as he has been one of Town's most consistent performers of recent and can be a handful for anyone on his day.

Midfield

Alex Vallejo 7.5/10 - Vallejo was quiet most of the game but he was instrumental to the first goal which gave the Terriers the lead. Anticipating a mix up he was at hand to pick up and set up the ball up for Lewis O'Brien to finish off. But otherwise he was very conservative for Huddersfield struggling to link up with his team mates.

Jonathan Hogg 7/10 - Hogg in central midfield was back in his groove after returning from injury pre the international break. He made sure he linked the attacking play when he could, fizzing the ball out wide when the Terriers struggled to find gaps through the middle. He made sure he put in a performance for the crest, his work ethic was unquestionable.

Attack

Duane Holmes 6/10 - Holmes was missing during most of the game, but he continued to show his sheer speed and energy all over the pitch. But as Towns other forwards were the most dangerous when on the ball, Holmes may have gone unnoticed in his efforts to man the left hand side of the forward attacking position. Holmes showed his quality before the international break against Swansea City and will hope he can produce more magical moments on home turf before the season is concluded.

Fraizer Campbell 7.5/10 - Campbell is a great individual player on his day but his consistency has frustrated numerous pundits. Looking out of touch it seems as though his career is coming to a slow end with nothing major to show for his play this season. Up front, O'Brien and Yaya Sanogo looked much more sharp, although Campbell's hold up play was much better than the touch of Holmes on the left hand side.

Lewis O'Brien 8.5/10 - The star player on the night for Huddersfield, he made sure he took his chance as he was set up by Vallejo, wrong footing the keeper in the process. O'Brien didn't just contribute getting on the scoresheet but made sure he found the spaces on the pitch, trying the ball over the top in an attempt to catch out Brentford's back line. The midfielder is such a talented player with a beautiful left foot and he won man of the match to show for his hard work, enthusiasm and consistent intensity levels.

Yaya Sanogo 8/10 - Sanogo had a better game in comparison to his debut in Town colours. He was always looking for the final pass to open up the West London outfit. Known for his strong attributes from Arsenal, most will be expecting much more from him towards the back end of this season in pursuit of being a constant threat up front for the Terriers next season.

Substitutes

Juninho Bacuna 7.5/10 - Bacuna came on for Vallejo in the 23rd minute after he picked up a knock. Showing his personality and class on the ball he took up good positions interlinking play very well. His great attitude and characteristics were always on offer on the pitch in various ways. Bacuna doesn't just go forward but tracks back very importantly for the team to break up play and dangerous counter attacks from the opposition.

Richard Stearman 7/10 - Stearman was introduced in the 59th minute and made sure Town held on to a very important point in their quest to stay in the Sky Bet Championship. He played out from right-back, replacing a flustered Pipa who was playing out of his usual position.

Danny Ward 6.5/10 - Brought on for Campbell in the 81st minute, Ward had nine minutes to impress but couldn't produce anything major in this short space of time. With Campbell looking miscoloured he may be given a starting position in the near future looking to impress the Terriers boss.

Aaron Rowe 7/10 - Rowe made a brief introduction in the game. There wasn't enough time for him to make a full impact although he did get 30 minutes under his belt, and helped ensure the team clinched onto a vital point. Rowe is a highly rated player, nurtured through the academy system at Town and will be hoping to claim a regular spot in the team looking ahead to next season's campaign.