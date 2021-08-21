The key quotes from Thomas Frank's post-Crystal Palace press conference

Brentford secured their fourth point from two Premier League matches on Saturday after a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace.

In what was one of the more entertaining goalless encounters, Conor Gallagher and Bryan Mbeumo hit the bar, both teams came close with half-chances, and the game was ultimately decided by a fine fingertip save from David Raya near the end.

Brentford head coach, Thomas Frank, spoke to the media after the game. Quotes courtesy of Football.London.

Disappointed with the result and the final product

"I'm slightly disappointed. Under pressure we were really good. Very aggressive going forward. We won the ball a lot. After we won it we didn't have enough quality or coolness.

"That continued throughout the game. We need to be more composed. Defensively we only gave one big chance away. Overall a fine performance but I want more."

Confident that Ivan Toney will find the back of the net after two goalless performances and insists he wasn't trying too hard this afternoon

"100% Ivan will score goals. He had fantastic work ethic, a constant threat throughout the game. He'll be tough on himself because he should have scored from a corner for a beautiful 1-0 win. He'll give us goals in no time.

"No, I don't think he tried too hard. I don't think so. It'll come. We lacked situations to play him into bigger chances."

Admits to tactical changes at half-time but overall satisfied with team's defensive performance

"We were decisive apart from a big chance to [Conor] Gallagher. We kept [Wilfried] Zaha and [Christian] Benteke very quiet. The way we defended was really, really good.

"We know [Gallagher is] a very good offensive midfielder. We adjusted at half-time and I don't feel he was a threat in the second half. We got that adjusted.

"I like Gallagher, I think he's a good player but no disrespect I thought it was more important to keep Zaha quiet. I was very pleased with that."

Praise for Vitaly Janelt and Frank Onyeka

"Both Vitaly and Frank the Tank covered a lot of ground and tired in the end. It's important to keep that intensity going. Both did well. Vitaly did good."