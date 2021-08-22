The Warmdown: Cambridge comfortable winners over Burton

Burton Albion's 100% record in the Sky Bet League One came to an end yesterday after losing 3-0 to Cambridge United in a disappointing performance.

Sam Smith bagged Cambridge's first with a great strike into the top left corner. Thomas Hamer then had a nightmare second half scoring two own goals, gifting the hosts an easy victory.

First win of the season

The U's finally got their first win of the season after draws against Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle and a loss against Accrington Stanley.

Cambridge created less chances than their opponents but had a better pass success rate and produced more accurate passes than Burton. It was clear to see the difference between the two sides though with Cambridge able to finish off their chances better.

The 4-4-2 system with two strikers gave the hosts a more direct way of playing. Previously, Joe Ironside has played up front on his own but with a partner in Smith, their attack looked stronger.

Desperate need of goals

It has been said numerous times but Burton really need to sort out their striker situation.

Kane Hemmings is still out injured and Omari Patrick just isn't cutting it when it comes to filling in upfront. The Brewers had 19 total shots with nine shots on target, seven off target and three blocked. One also hit the woodwork, proving that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side can get into the final third but can't produce the final product.

Jonny Smith has played well and provided the side with key attacking product but he didn't have his best game and the club can't rely on its midfielders and wingers to keep getting their goals.

Hasselbaink has previously spoke about bringing another striker in late on but explained it's difficult to find the right man.

Nightmare day for Hamer

Hamer had a bad day at the office conceding two own goals and being rated under 5.0 by most analysts.

The young left-back has been, on the whole, a superb player for Burton so far in his career and at 21 is one of their most highly rated players for the future.

However, yesterday just wasn't his day. The left-back at pass success rate of just 42%, lost six duels, four aerial duels and won only half of his tackle attempts.

The fans will hope this performance is just a one off and it most likely is but Hamer's performance could have been the difference in the result yesterday.