Pep Guardiola Reveals Manchester City Departure Date

NEWPORT, WALES - FEBRUARY 16: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City looks on during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Newport County AFC and Manchester City at Rodney Parade on February 16, 2019 in Newport, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When Pep Guardiola took the helm at Manchester City in the summer of 2016, there was a real sense of excitement amongst the City faithful.

Fast forward five years and the Spanish manager has well and truly left his mark in East Manchester, picking up 10 trophies and counting in a trophy laden spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Time isn't up just yet, with Pep still under contract until the end of the 2022/23 season, although the 50-year-old has now confirmed when he will leave his post with the club.

International Management

Guardiola has revealed that he intends to "take a break" at the end of his current contract with the club, citing his desire to step into international management as his next port of call.

Speaking at an XP Investimentos event on Wednesday afternoon, the Spaniard is quoted as saying:

"A national team, yes. Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step.

"I must take a break after seven years (at City). I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path.

"I would like to train for a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup."

Guardiola has long overstayed his usual tenure at any one club, with his projected seven season stint at Manchester City far outlasting his time at both Barcelona (four seasons) and Bayern Munich (three seasons).

European Glory

Pep has his eyes set on national glory, but his scheduled exit means he'll have to act fast if he is to deliver the long awaited UEFA Champions League trophy to his current employers.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was full of praise for Pep Guardiola upon his appointment in 2016, citing the manager as one that would "transform our team to a whole new level."

And whilst there is no doubting that Pep has done that on a domestic front - achieving a record breaking 198 points in back-to-back title winning campaigns between 2017-2019 - his European performances have been somewhat underwhelming.

Manchester City have reached just one UEFA Champions League final during Pep's time at the Etihad so far, falling to defeat to Chelsea in Porto last May.

With just two bites at the cherry remaining, will Pep be the first Manchester City manager to get his hands on 'Big Ears'?